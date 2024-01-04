NBC News Names Paul Ryan Executive Producer of Dateline

NBC News announced Thursday that Dateline senior producer Paul Ryan will be the show’s new executive producer. He will oversee the brand’s broadcast, streaming, and podcast entities.

In his most recent role as senior producer, Ryan oversaw multiple Dateline investigations, including recent coverage of the Alex Murdaugh trial and the University of Idaho student murders.

Ryan has also served as the senior producer for numerous NBC News specials, including reports on criminal justice reform, immigration, and the homeless epidemic. Additionally, he is the executive producer for the NBCUniversal News Group’s annual Inspiring America special, which celebrates 10 individuals who have positively impacted the world. Previously, he was the co-executive producer for the NBC series The Widower and Escape and the senior producer for Dateline’s first original show for Peacock, The Last Day.

Ryan joined Dateline in 2011 and has received multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, a DuPont Award, a Sigma Delta Chi Award, and two Edward R. Murrow Awards. He holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts from Pace University.

Dateline leadership is going through a transition period as longtime NBC News executive and Dateline boss David Corvo stepped down towards the end of last year after leading the newsmagazine for more than two decades. Corvo was replaced by fellow longtime executive Liz Cole, who became senior executive producer of Dateline, overseeing the series while maintaining her other roles as president of NBC News Studios and head of NBC News’ audio unit.