Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 Scoreboard: Fox News, CNN Tie in Primetime Demo on New Year’s Day

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 112 | CNN: 81 | MSNBC: 57
Prime: FNC: 71 | CNN: 71 | MSNBC: 34
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
65
|TheLead:
115
|DdlineWH:
33
|5PM
|Five Spcl:
110
|SitRoom:
90
|TRMS:
49
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
99
|SitRoom:
81
|The Beat:
38
|7PM
|Angle:
81
|’70s:
64
|Reid Spcl:
32
|8PM
|WttrsPrime:
70
|’80s:
62
|Why This?:
30
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
53
|CNN Doc:
96
|Why This?:
—
|10PM
|Gut Spcl:
89
|’90s:
53
|Last Word:
42
|11PM
|Spcl Rprt:
85
|2000’s:
49
|11th Hr Spcl:
62
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 999 | CNN: 466 | MSNBC: 464
Prime: FNC: 886 | CNN: 300 | MSNBC: 418
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
910
|TheLead:
676
|DdlineWH:
551
|5PM
|Five Spcl:
1.571
|SitRoom:
553
|TRMS:
781
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
1.182
|SitRoom:
498
|The Beat:
557
|7PM
|Angle:
1.090
|’70s:
371
|Reid Spcl:
554
|8PM
|WttrsPrime:
1.029
|’80s:
322
|Why This?:
407
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
672
|CNN Doc:
371
|Why This?:
—
|10PM
|Gut Spcl:
958
|’90s:
211
|Last Word:
439
|11PM
|Spcl Rprt:
593
|2000’s:
198
|11 Hr Spcl:
362