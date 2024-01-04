Ratings

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 Scoreboard: Fox News, CNN Tie in Primetime Demo on New Year’s Day

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 112 | CNN: 81 | MSNBC: 57
Prime: FNC: 71 | CNN: 71 | MSNBC: 34

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
65		 TheLead:
115		 DdlineWH:
33
5PM Five Spcl:
110		 SitRoom:
90		 TRMS:
49
6PM Spcl Rprt:
99		 SitRoom:
81		 The Beat:
38
7PM Angle:
81		 ’70s:
64		 Reid Spcl:
32
8PM WttrsPrime:
70		 ’80s:
62		 Why This?:
30
9PM Hnty Spcl:
53		 CNN Doc:
96		 Why This?:
10PM Gut Spcl:
89		 ’90s:
53		 Last Word:
42
11PM Spcl Rprt:
85		 2000’s:
49		 11th Hr Spcl:
62

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 999 | CNN: 466 | MSNBC: 464
Prime: FNC: 886 | CNN: 300 | MSNBC: 418

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
910		 TheLead:
676		 DdlineWH:
551
5PM Five Spcl:
1.571		 SitRoom:
553		 TRMS:
781
6PM Spcl Rprt:
1.182		 SitRoom:
498		 The Beat:
557
7PM Angle:
1.090		 ’70s:
371		 Reid Spcl:
554
8PM WttrsPrime:
1.029		 ’80s:
322		 Why This?:
407
9PM Hnty Spcl:
672		 CNN Doc:
371		 Why This?:
10PM Gut Spcl:
958		 ’90s:
211		 Last Word:
439
11PM Spcl Rprt:
593		 2000’s:
198		 11 Hr Spcl:
362

 

