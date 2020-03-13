The CBS Broadcast Center Might Be Back in Business Tomorrow

After a tense few days at CBS, we hear the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th Street in Manhattan could resume semi-normal operations this weekend. However, next week, only skeleton staff is permitted and all other CBS Newsers are required to work remotely. CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley will air a repeat of its 40th anniversary special which originally aired January 27, 2019.

The iconic block-long building on Manhattan’s west side was shut down, cleaned and disinfected starting late Wednesday after the company found that three CBS News staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.

CBS News shifted CBS This Morning and CBSN to the network’s D.C. bureau. Local newscasts on WCBS have been anchored by sister stations in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

News division chief Susan Zirinsky provided staffers with a memo late last night, which was obtained by TVNewser, in which she states that while plans for CTM: Saturday have still not been finalized, the Saturday and Sunday CBS Evening Newscast broadcasts will originate from Los Angeles. According to Zirinsky, those newscasts will be produced by KCBS along with the LA Bureau and overseen remotely by Craig Wilson.

Susan Zirinsky CBS News Update March 12

