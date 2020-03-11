CBS | NBC

There Are 2 CBS News Staffers Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus; NBC News Permits Staffers to Work Remotely Beginning Monday

By A.J. Katz Comment

The COVID-19 virus is now directly impacting the television news industry.

THR’s Jeremy Barr reported that CBS News president Susan Zirinsky sent a memo to news division staff not long ago, stating that two staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus. She did not specify who or what programs they work on.

“We are asking that employees in both buildings work remotely for the next two days while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected,” Zirinsky told staffers.

TVNewser has reached out to CBS News for comment and have yet to hear back. We will update this post with more info as it trickles in.

Not long after CBS News announced that two of its New York-based staffers had contracted the COVID-19 virus, NBC News sent out a memo of its own to employees in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut asking that people who can work remotely start doing so:

Here’s the note, obtained by CNN’s Oliver Darcy:

