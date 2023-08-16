Telemundo Taps New Co-Anchors for Midday Newscast

Noticias Telemundo announced the appointment of Nicole Suárez and Octavio Pulido as the new co-anchors of Noticias Telemundo Mediodía, the Spanish langague broadcaster’s midday newscast which airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Beginning Monday, August 21, Suárez and Pulido will lead the newly designed newscast focused on reporting breaking news, live reports on developing stories and interviews with newsmakers. Mediodía will also stream live on YouTube, Facebook and X (Twitter), covering news of the day, politics, the economy, the environment, health and pop culture. The expanded coverage will include reports from Noticias Telemundo’s team of correspondents in the U.S. and around the world.

“Nicole and Octavio are two highly talented journalists with strong connections to our audience and a deep passion for reporting on stories impacting the Latino community,” said Noticias Telemundo chief Patsy Loris said in a statement. “The midday newscast will feature a new dynamic two-anchor format with powerful storytelling and insightful reports, building on our commitment to provide viewers with the most complete, reliable and up-to-date information.”

The newscast will also include a regular entertainment segment named Pase VIP, led by correspondent Quique Usales. It will also feature special reports from Noticias Telemundo’s environmental unit, Planeta Tierra and the latest viral news on social media with multimedia journalist Miriam Arias.

Suárez was previously an anchor on Telemundo’s morning news program, hoyDía. Before anchoring the morning show, she served as a news correspondent for Noticias Telemundo and Al Rojo Vivo, Telemundo’s newsmagazine. Suárez joined Noticias Telemundo in 2016.

Pulido moves to the national news network from Telemundo Arizona where he recently was the lead anchor of the station’s 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. He joined Telemundo Arizona as a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist in 2016. Pulido previously worked as a video journalist and anchor at Univision Arizona and also as a contributing writer and photographer at the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Pulido joins Noticias Telemundo’s news anchor team which includes Suárez, lead anchor Julio Vaqueiro, Arantxa Loizaga, Vanessa Hauc and Johana Suárez.

Usales rejoined Telemundo in 2021 as a host on hoyDía. He was previously an Al Rojo Vivo correspondent. Usales has also reported for Televisa and Univision.