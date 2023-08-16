NBC News Digital Promotes Tom Namako and Shalini Sharma

NBC News has announced the promotions of two executives in its digital units.

Tom Namako was promoted to senior executive editor of NBC News Digital, and Shalini Sharma has been elevated to senior executive editor of NBC News Digital Video Productions.

Catherine Kim, NBC News’ svp of editorial, made the promotion announcements Tuesday afternoon.

Namako was most recently the executive editor of NBC News Digital. He has only been with NBC News for a little over 15 months, having joined the organization from Buzzfeed News, where he was their deputy editor-in-chief.

In that short time, Namako, according to Kim, has “moved with alacrity to further open the digital newsroom, build bridges between reporters and correspondents, editors and bureau managers, and quickly set the team on a path to pursue urgent, exclusive, and distinct reporting.”

Sharma, meanwhile, was most recently the executive editor of Digital Video Productions and has been with NBC News for almost four years. According to Kim, “she has overhauled, streamlined, and elevated how we work. Under Shalini, “Stay Tuned” has leveraged its 12 million followers to expand its journalism beyond Snapchat to original pieces on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. They have debunked viral misinformation and produced explainers on everything from the debt ceiling to the history of child labor.”

As a result of this promotion, the Race, Equity, and Justice Unit led by Tracey Eyers will now directly report to Sharma.

Read Kim’s internal note to staff below.

“I’m delighted to announce that Tom Namako is promoted to Senior Executive Editor of NBC News Digital, and Shalini Sharma is promoted to Senior Executive Editor of Digital Video Productions.

In Tom’s short tenure at NBC News Digital, he has been a force of nature. He has moved with alacrity to further open the digital newsroom, build bridges between reporters and correspondents, editors and bureau managers, and quickly set the team on a path to pursue urgent, exclusive, and distinct reporting.

Along the way, he has helped transform how we work across the broader organization. Tom’s keen sense of story and what people want to read has led the team to produce countless scoops and enterprising work, including exposing child exploitation on social platforms, the rise of Navy suicides, a fatal drugging-and-robbery ring targeting gay men, industry-leading coverage of Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, and the unheralded hazards of popular baby products.

Digital’s breaking news and live coverage have never been stronger and more diverse. This fall, we’ll expand our ability to go live with the addition of 11 new roles to better support the demands of a 24/7 news cycle.

In Shalini’s nearly four years overseeing Digital Video Productions, she has overhauled, streamlined, and elevated how we work. Under Shalini, “Stay Tuned” has leveraged its 12 million followers to expand its journalism beyond Snapchat to original pieces on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. They have debunked viral misinformation and produced explainers on everything from the debt ceiling to the history of child labor.

In July, “Stay Tuned” saw more than 68 million video views, up 83% versus its average. The original social video team that Shalini launched to create content for “Stay Tuned” and NBC News’ TikTok accounts has propelled the NBCU News Group to dominate the platform, and she has set our digital docs team on a path to produce award-winning long-form work. Its latest, Dear Noah, an intimate look at one transgender family’s life, was nominated for an Emmy this year.

In recent years, Shalini has partnered closely with the diversity verticals and the Race, Equality, and Justice Unit led by Tracey Eyers. Together, they have produced important pieces on the Tulsa Massacre, the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, and the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Having established successful collaborations, the REJ Unit – which continues to be an invaluable resource throughout the organization – will now move under Digital Video Productions. This will give the unit an important publishing platform and support to amplify this critical work and leverage our collective talent. Tracey will now report directly to Shalini.”