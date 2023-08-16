ABC News Wins 9 Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including for Overall Excellence in Television and in Radio

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) unveiled the national winners of the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards on Wednesday.
“The Edward R. Murrow Awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication of journalists who illuminate the world with their stories,” RTDNA President and CEO Dan Shelley said in a statement. “These awards celebrate not just excellence, but the very essence of journalism that shapes our understanding of events and fosters a more informed society.”
This year’s Murrow awards celebrated journalism performed in 2022, a history-making year that included: the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, the deadliest shooting at a Texas public school in Uvalde, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — the deadliest hurricane since 2005 — and numerous other significant events.
The winners will be celebrated at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala, Oct. 9 to Gotham Hall in New York.
ABC News was a big winner this year, earning nine Murrow’s, more than any broadcast news organization, including five for ABC Audio. The organization won the 2023 Murrow Award for Overall Excellence — Television Network, the Digital category (for the first time), and Overall Excellence in Radio. Additionally, World News Tonight with David Muir: Live from the Ukrainian Border won Best Newscast.
Here are other national network and radio news winners, which include CBS, CNN, NBC, and Vice News, among others.
Network TV
Breaking News Coverage
The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade
CBS News
New York, NY
Continuing Coverage
60 Minutes: City of Lions, Harvest of War, Olena Zelenska, and Convoy of Life
CBS News
New York, NY
Digital
ABC News Digital
ABC News
New York, NY
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Pride: To Be Seen
ABC News
New York, NY
Excellence in Innovation
CBS Sunday Morning – Oceans Give, Oceans Take
CBS News (in partnership with This American Life)
New York, NY
Excellence in Video
Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary
NBC News
New York, NY
Excellence in Writing
The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell: Steve Hartman, On The Road
CBS News
New York, NY
Feature Reporting
Full Circle: The Grandmother of Juneteenth
LX News
Dallas, TX
Feature Documentary
Retrograde
National Geographic
Washington, DC
Hard News
Journalists in Mexico Fear Cartels — And Facebook
VICE World News
Brooklyn, NY
Investigative Reporting
Abbey Gate
CNN
New York, NY
News Documentary
Plot to Overturn the Election
FRONTLINE (in partnership with ProPublica)
Boston, MA
News Series
60 Minutes: City of Lions, Harvest of War, Olena Zelenska, and Convoy of Life
CBS News
New York, NY
Newscast
World News Tonight with David Muir: Live from the Ukrainian Border
ABC News
New York, NY
Podcast
Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie-Till Mobley
ABC News
New York, NY
Sports Reporting
College Gameday: Meechie and Michigan
ESPN
Bristol, CT
Overall Excellence
ABC News
ABC News
New York, NY
Network Radio
Breaking News Coverage
Crisis in Ukraine
ABC News
New York, NY
Continuing Coverage
The End of Roe: How We Got Here and the Fight to Come
Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting (in partnership with PRX)
Emeryville, CA
Digital
STILL LIFE, Ukraine
NPR
Washington, DC
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Locked Up: The Prison Labor That Built Business Empires
Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting (in partnership with PRX and The Associated Press)
Emeryville, CA
Excellence in Innovation
Planet Money TikTok
NPR
Washington, DC
Excellence in Sound
Start Here: 9/11
ABC News
New York, NY
Excellence in Writing
Pink Card
ESPN, 30 for 30 Podcasts (in partnership with Shirazad Productions)
Los Angeles, CA
Feature Reporting
Radio Ukraine
New York Public Radio (in partnership with The New Yorker)
New York, NY
Hard News
The Face of Hunger
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
Toronto, ON
Investigative Reporting
The Ballot Boogeymen
Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting (in partnership with PRX)
Emeryville, CA
News Documentary
My Neighbor the Suspected War Criminal
Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting (in partnership with PRX)
Emeryville, CA
News Series
Climate, Migration and the Far-Right
NPR/All Things Considered
Washington, DC
Newscast
CBS World News Roundup
CBS News Radio
New York, NY
Podcast
Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong
American Public Media
St. Paul, MN
Sports Reporting
Sewer Salmon
ABC News
New York, NY
Overall Excellence
ABC News
ABC News
New York, NY
A full list of all the winners of the 2023 National Murrow Awards can be found here.