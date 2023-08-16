ABC News Wins 9 Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including for Overall Excellence in Television and in Radio

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) unveiled the national winners of the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards on Wednesday.

“The Edward R. Murrow Awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication of journalists who illuminate the world with their stories,” RTDNA President and CEO Dan Shelley said in a statement. “These awards celebrate not just excellence, but the very essence of journalism that shapes our understanding of events and fosters a more informed society.”

This year’s Murrow awards celebrated journalism performed in 2022, a history-making year that included: the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, the deadliest shooting at a Texas public school in Uvalde, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — the deadliest hurricane since 2005 — and numerous other significant events.

The winners will be celebrated at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala, Oct. 9 to Gotham Hall in New York.

ABC News was a big winner this year, earning nine Murrow’s, more than any broadcast news organization, including five for ABC Audio. The organization won the 2023 Murrow Award for Overall Excellence — Television Network, the Digital category (for the first time), and Overall Excellence in Radio. Additionally, World News Tonight with David Muir: Live from the Ukrainian Border won Best Newscast.

Here are other national network and radio news winners, which include CBS, CNN, NBC, and Vice News, among others.

Network TV Breaking News Coverage

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

CBS News

New York, NY Continuing Coverage

60 Minutes: City of Lions, Harvest of War, Olena Zelenska, and Convoy of Life

CBS News

New York, NY Digital

ABC News Digital

ABC News

New York, NY Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Pride: To Be Seen

ABC News

New York, NY Excellence in Innovation

CBS Sunday Morning – Oceans Give, Oceans Take

CBS News (in partnership with This American Life)

New York, NY Excellence in Video

Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary

NBC News

New York, NY Excellence in Writing

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell: Steve Hartman, On The Road

CBS News

New York, NY Feature Reporting

Full Circle: The Grandmother of Juneteenth

LX News

Dallas, TX Feature Documentary

Retrograde

National Geographic

Washington, DC Hard News

Journalists in Mexico Fear Cartels — And Facebook

VICE World News

Brooklyn, NY Investigative Reporting

Abbey Gate

CNN

New York, NY News Documentary

Plot to Overturn the Election

FRONTLINE (in partnership with ProPublica)

Boston, MA News Series

60 Minutes: City of Lions, Harvest of War, Olena Zelenska, and Convoy of Life

CBS News

New York, NY Newscast

World News Tonight with David Muir: Live from the Ukrainian Border

ABC News

New York, NY Podcast

Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie-Till Mobley

ABC News

New York, NY Sports Reporting

College Gameday: Meechie and Michigan

ESPN

Bristol, CT Overall Excellence

ABC News

ABC News

New York, NY

A full list of all the winners of the 2023 National Murrow Awards can be found here.