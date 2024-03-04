Telemundo Launches Multiplatform News and Civic Engagement Initiative

On Monday, Telemundo launched an election-year multiplatform news and civic engagement initiative, titled Decisión 2024, across its network, local stations, digital platforms and national and local partners.

Decisión 2024 will feature expanded election news and campaign coverage, in-depth national and local Latino voter polls and town halls. It will also include candidate debates, voter registration drives, live journalism events, fact-checking tools and other resources to inform and engage Hispanic audiences.

According to Telemundo, around 36.2 million Latinos will be eligible to vote in November 2024, up from 32.2 million in 2020, with the Latino demographic being the second-largest voting cohort.

“Decisión 2024 is a clear manifestation of our commitment to engage U.S. Hispanics in the upcoming election,” Luis Fernandez, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said in a statement. “By leveraging all areas of our company working closely with Noticias Telemundo, we plan to inform and motivate all eligible Latinos to participate in this important civic duty. Latinos have the ability to influence the outcome of this election and with Decisión 2024, we want to make sure they have all the information and resources they need to be active participants in this consequential electoral process.”

The Decisión 2024 initiative includes: