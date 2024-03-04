Sign of the Times: CNN Officially Out of the CNN Center

CNN is out of the CNN Center, and so is its giant sign.

The network said on Monday that all Atlanta-based staff are now located at the Ted Turner Techwood Campus a few miles north of the CNN Center in midtown Atlanta.

According to a spokesperson, the giant CNN sign that was located outside of the building has been removed from its location. It “will undergo refurbishment for a few weeks, and it will be installed at the Ted Turner Campus at Techwood at a later date TBD.”

Watching videos of the CNN sign being moved from the downtown CNN Center in Atlanta. Photo via Jack Womack. pic.twitter.com/A7PaUeP3Wd — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) March 4, 2024

No additional details were provided regarding the signs at the top of the building or whether CNN planned to mark the transition. It is not known at this time how long the building will retain the name “CNN Center.”

Over the weekend, CNN debuted a new studio for its Atlanta-based programming at the Techwood facility. The Saturday edition of CNN This Morning Weekend was the first to use the new studio, with Victor Blackwell welcoming viewers to the new location.

How we got here

For the better part of 2023, CNN had strategically moved its staff out of the giant complex. All of CNN’s Atlanta operations are now housed at the Techwood facility, which was prepared to accommodate many of CNN’s functions, including multiple studios and control rooms, when WarnerMedia, now Warner Bros Discovery, announced its move to sell the CNN Center and prioritize Techwood as far back as 2020.

The CNN Center was an iconic building and popular destination for visitors in Atlanta, with residents and out-of-towners taking pictures in front of the big CNN sign and flocking to the food court to try out many of the eating options the facility provided.

Affectionately known as the “mothership,” the CNN Center served as a reminder of the many wonderful relationships forged and career-defining moments established when it was the nexus for CNN’s Atlanta operations for the past 35 years.

Last June, current and former CNN staffers gathered in front of the big red CNN sign for a group photo to say goodbye to a building many called their work home.