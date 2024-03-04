Super Tuesday Coverage Announced by the Networks

Sixteen states and one territory will be participating in the primary election process on Super Tuesday, and various news outlets have outlined extensive coverage for the biggest primary election day during this 2024 cycle.

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are the frontrunners and favorites within their respective parties to bag the largest portion of nominations. But will GOP presidential nominee Nikki Haley pick up another state, or will she be dealt a final blow for a campaign lagging far behind?

See all those stories play out in the various coverage plans for Super Tuesday:

ABC News

ABC News Live, ABC News’ 24/7 streaming network, will kick off coverage at 7:00 p.m. EST, anchored by ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis , which will be combined with and lead into coverage on ABC at 10 p.m. EST.

, which will be combined with and lead into coverage on ABC at 10 p.m. EST. World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir will be joined at 10 p.m. ET by ABC News’ political team, including Davis; chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz ; chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl ; chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce ; senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott from Trump HQ in Florida; correspondent Alex Presha from the trail in South Carolina; chief national correspondent Matt Gutman ; senior national correspondent Terry Moran ; senior White House correspondent Selina Wang ; political director Rick Klein ; deputy political director Averi Harper ; White House correspondent Mary Alice Parks ; correspondents Aaron Katersky , Mola Lenghi , Elizabeth Schulze and Mireya Villarreal ; executive editorial producer John Santucci ; senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer ; senior reporter Katherine Faulders ; and multiplatform reporter Jay O’Brien.

will be joined at 10 p.m. ET by ABC News’ political team, including Davis; chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor ; chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor ; chief White House correspondent ; senior congressional correspondent from Trump HQ in Florida; correspondent from the trail in South Carolina; chief national correspondent ; senior national correspondent ; senior White House correspondent ; political director ; deputy political director ; White House correspondent ; correspondents , , and ; executive editorial producer ; senior Washington reporter ; senior reporter ; and multiplatform reporter Contributors Dan Abrams , Donna Brazile , John Katko , Reince Priebus and Kate Shaw will provide analysis across platforms.

, , , and will provide analysis across platforms. Among other highlights, ABC News will have on-the-ground reporting from California, Alabama, Virginia, Texas and Colorado to deliver viewers up-to-the-minute reporting of all election results and campaign updates; Nightline will air special content and features surrounding Super Tuesday, with co-anchor Juju Chang being joined by the ABC News political team, including Scott, Gutman, Klein and more; and The View will have Davis at the Hot Topics table on Super Tuesday, with Karl joining the show the following morning to discuss the results.

being joined by the ABC News political team, including Scott, Gutman, Klein and more; and The View will have Davis at the Hot Topics table on Super Tuesday, with Karl joining the show the following morning to discuss the results. ABC News Digital will have a 538-led live blog reporting on what to watch for on Super Tuesday and why it matters. On the night of the race, ABC News Digital will have 16 state result pages updated constantly, exit poll analysis, key takeaways and commentary from the ABC News and 538 political team.

Start Here, ABC News’ flagship daily news podcast, will feature special coverage and analysis of Super Tuesday with host Brad Mielke and ABC’s political team.

and ABC’s political team. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting from Washington with ABC News multiplatform reporter Perry Russom. Klein will also be offering an analysis of the results for ABC stations.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg Television and Radio will have special coverage for Super Tuesday beginning at 8 p.m. ET – 9 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Radio, then from 9 p.m. ET- 11 p.m. ET with a global simulcast on TV and radio. Coverage will be hosted by anchors Joe Mathieu and Kailey Leinz from Bloomberg’s Washington, D.C., studio, along with additional coverage from Bloomberg studios in Texas and California. Mathieu and Leinz will also be joined by political contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Shan Zeino.

CNN

CNN’s America’s Choice 2024: Super Tuesday coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET with Wolf Blitzer anchoring from Washington, D.C., and Erin Burnett from New York. Starting at 6 p.m. ET, Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will lead primetime coverage, and Abby Phillip and Laura Coates will anchor overnight coverage beginning at midnight ET.

anchoring from Washington, D.C., and from New York. Starting at 6 p.m. ET, and will lead primetime coverage, and and will anchor overnight coverage beginning at midnight ET. Dana Bash will lead conversations driven with expert analysis by Abby Phillip, Kasie Hunt, Kaitlan Collins, Manu Raju, Audie Cornish and Jeff Zeleny . David Chalian will be in the CNN election center with key exit polling and delegate analysis, which will also be reflected in the continuous live coverage available at CNN.com.

will lead conversations driven with expert analysis by and . will be in the CNN election center with key exit polling and delegate analysis, which will also be reflected in the continuous live coverage available at CNN.com. John King will be at the Magic Wall to break down the results as they come in across the primary states.

will be at the Magic Wall to break down the results as they come in across the primary states. Boris Sanchez will provide insight into the down ballot races throughout the country and what their outcomes mean in the lead up to November.

will provide insight into the down ballot races throughout the country and what their outcomes mean in the lead up to November. Audiences can visit CNN’s Election Center 2024 for in-depth coverage of the first big multi-state night of the 2024 election.

CNN’s correspondents will be positioned throughout the Super Tuesday primary states to provide extensive on-the-ground reporting. CNN’s Jessica Dean will report from Virginia; Dianne Gallagher will provide updates from North Carolina; Brian Todd will be live from Tennessee; John Berman will report from Colorado; Ed Lavandera will bring the latest from Texas; both Nick Watt and David Culver will update from California; Kristen Holmes will report the latest on the Trump campaign in Florida; Kylie Atwood will give the latest on Nikki Haley ’s campaign from South Carolina; MJ Lee will be at the White House reporting any news from the Biden campaign; Melanie Zanona will provide insights from Capitol Hill; and Gary Tuchman will be in Wisconsin getting real-time feedback from a focus group in the state.

will report from Virginia; will provide updates from North Carolina; will be live from Tennessee; will report from Colorado; will bring the latest from Texas; both and will update from California; will report the latest on the Trump campaign in Florida; will give the latest on ’s campaign from South Carolina; will be at the White House reporting any news from the Biden campaign; will provide insights from Capitol Hill; and will be in Wisconsin getting real-time feedback from a focus group in the state. Audiences can follow CNN’s special coverage at cnn.com/election, via livestream with a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.

Fox News

Democracy 2024: Super Tuesday Primaries will air from 7-11 p.m. ET and be anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum . They will be joined by a rotating team of commentators and hosts, including Dana Perino , Sandra Smith and Bill Hemmer , who will break down the latest developments in real-time on the electronic “Bill-Board.”

and . They will be joined by a rotating team of commentators and hosts, including , and , who will break down the latest developments in real-time on the electronic “Bill-Board.” Chief political analyst Brit Hume , Harold Ford Jr . and Kellyanne Conway will also contribute to the live coverage, along with appearances from Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Shannon Bream, Jonathan Turley, Andy McCarthy, Jessica Tarlov, Kayleigh McEnany, Trey Gowdy and Karl Rove, who will analyze the impact of the critical primary races for the presidential candidates.

, . and will also contribute to the live coverage, along with appearances from and who will analyze the impact of the critical primary races for the presidential candidates. FNC White House correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will provide viewers with live reports from the White House while Fox News Media correspondents will provide updates across major campaign destinations, including Aishah Hasnie in Florida, Bill Melugin in South Carolina, Grady Trimble in Virginia, Rich Edson in Texas, Mark Meredith in North Carolina, Christina Coleman in California, Alicia Acuna in Colorado and Alexis McAdams in New York.

and will provide viewers with live reports from the White House while Fox News Media correspondents will provide updates across major campaign destinations, including in Florida, in South Carolina, in Virginia, in Texas, in North Carolina, in California, in Colorado and in New York. Democracy 2024: Super Tuesday Primaries will be anchored by Trace Gallagher from 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET, and Gillian Turner and Mike Emanuel will anchor from 1 a.m. – 4 a.m.

from 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET, and and will anchor from 1 a.m. – 4 a.m. A live stream of major speeches and significant events will be available to watch on www.foxnews.com. Additionally, the Democracy 2024 election hub will feature a floating banner with the latest updates and a landing page dedicated to tracking candidates and results in real-time.

Fox News Radio (FNR) will offer live national network coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET co-anchored by FNR’s national correspondent Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal with key insights throughout the night.

and with key insights throughout the night. FNR will also offer hourly newscast alerts to affiliate stations from 6:40 p.m ET -1:40 a.m. ET.

Fox News Podcasts will present special editions of The Fox News Rundown, The Bret Baier Podcast, The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum and Perino on Politics.

In addition, the nationally syndicated Brian Kilmeade Show (9 a.m.- noon ET), Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla (noon – 3 p.m. ET) and the Guy Benson Show (3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET) will provide live reaction and analysis with newsmakers and commentators, while Fox News Headlines 24/7 will provide live updates several times per hour throughout the evening.

Show (9 a.m.- noon ET), Fox Across America with (noon – 3 p.m. ET) and the Show (3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET) will provide live reaction and analysis with newsmakers and commentators, while Fox News Headlines 24/7 will provide live updates several times per hour throughout the evening. Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s streaming platform, will offer analysis for platform subscribers in a special titled Fox Nation Democracy 24: Super Tuesday. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth and a panel including Fox & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy, The Bottom Line’s Sean Duffy, Fox News Saturday Night’s Failla and others will provide live analysis and reaction to the evening’s results.

MSNBC

On the morning of Super Tuesday, Morning Joe will kick off special coverage beginning at 6 a.m. ET with in-depth reporting and analysis from top political reporters as American voters head to the polls.

At 6 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow leads special coverage from New York alongside Nicolle Wallace , Joy Reid , Ari Melber, Chris Hayes , Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell , Stephanie Ruhle and Jen Psaki .

leads special coverage from New York alongside , , , , and . NBC News and MSNBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins throughout the night from the Big Board for up-to-the-minute results and analysis.

joins throughout the night from the Big Board for up-to-the-minute results and analysis. On Super Tuesday, MSNBC will publish a special edition of the How to Win newsletter, featuring key insights and analysis from MSNBC analysts and contributors, including host of MSNBC’s How to Win 2024 podcast Jen Palmieri .

. On Monday, March 4, MSNBC will present The March Forth, the inaugural MSNBC Live event in Washington, D.C. Award-winning journalist, bestselling author and host Luke Russert will be joined by Steve Kornacki, Jen Psaki and Stephanie Ruhle featuring conversation and analysis with Principal Deputy Campaign Manager for the Biden 2024 Campaign Quentin Fulks, actor and political activist Sophia Bush and former Gov. of Maryland Larry Hogan (R-Md.).

PBS NewsHour

Live special coverage of Super Tuesday will begin at 11:00 pm E.T. on Tuesday, March 5, to air on PBS stations (check local listings) and stream on PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms.

Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett , coverage will include reporting from NewsHour’s Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López from the nation’s capital, as well as KQED Politics and Government Senior Editor Scott Shafer from California.

and , coverage will include reporting from NewsHour’s Capitol Hill correspondent and White House correspondent from the nation’s capital, as well as KQED Politics and Government Senior Editor from California. Analysis will be provided by Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart, New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter, Democratic strategist Faiz Shakir and Republican strategist Kevin Madden.

NBC News and NBC News NOW

NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt and Today Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie anchor special one-hour coverage at 10 p.m., breaking down results and featuring reporting and analysis from Hallie Jackson , Tom Llamas and Meet the Press Moderator Kristen Welker . The special report will air on NBC and simulcast on NBC News Now.

and Today Co-Anchor anchor special one-hour coverage at 10 p.m., breaking down results and featuring reporting and analysis from , and Meet the Press Moderator . The special report will air on NBC and simulcast on NBC News Now. NBC News Now will kick off early evening coverage at 5 p.m. ET, anchored by Llamas and Jackson. The program will feature on-the-ground reporting and in-depth analysis along with detailed breakdowns of results with NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd as early exits and returns come in throughout the evening.

Welker picks up special coverage at 11 p.m. on NBC News Now, with ongoing coverage of the results and in-depth analysis of the night with expert panelists and correspondents.

The NBCNews.com homepage will be dedicated to Super Tuesday and a delegate map, while the daily 2024 liveblog will once again feature analysis, scoops, and key race updates from the entire 2024 team.

The NBCNews.com homepage will be dedicated to Super Tuesday and a delegate map, while the daily 2024 liveblog will once again feature analysis, scoops, and key race updates from the entire 2024 team. NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake , Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali and correspondents Dasha Burns and Vaughn Hillyard will continue their reporting from the campaign trail throughout the coming days.

, Capitol Hill correspondent and correspondents and will continue their reporting from the campaign trail throughout the coming days. Additional correspondents fanned out across nearly every voting state will include Yamiche Alcindor, Shaq Brewster, Ryan Nobles, Steve Patterson, Gadi Schwartz and Priscilla Thompson . Jacob Soboroff will continue his on-the-ground reporting from polling places throughout the day on Tuesday.

and . will continue his on-the-ground reporting from polling places throughout the day on Tuesday. NBC News reporters Jon Allen and Matt Dixon will report on the Trump campaign from Mar-a-Lago, Fla., for NBCNews.com on Tuesday while Alex Seitz-Wald reports from the campaign trail.

and will report on the Trump campaign from Mar-a-Lago, Fla., for NBCNews.com on Tuesday while reports from the campaign trail. Senior White House correspondent Gabe Gutierrez and White House correspondent Monica Alba will report from the White House on how the night shapes up for President Biden.

and White House correspondent will report from the White House on how the night shapes up for President Biden. Campaign embed reporters Emma Barnett, Sarah Dean, Nnamdi Egwuonwu, Jillian Frankel, Alec Hernandez, Greg Hyatt, Katherine Koretski, Alex Tabet and Jake Traylor will contribute additional coverage to all platforms.

Newsmax

The network is sticking with its regular primetime line-up of Schmitt Tonight, Bolling Balance and Kelly Reports between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, but will focus on Super Tuesday during those hours. From 10 p.m. to midnight, Super Tuesday special coverage will feature Bob Brooks , Jenn Pellegrino , Mercedes Schlapp , Stacey Washington , Rick Santorum , Mark Halperin , Rob Astorino and Tom Basile .

, , , , , , and . On Newsmax2, Super Tuesday special coverage from 7 p.m. ET to midnight will be handled by Ed Henry, Bianca de la Garza and John Bachman.

NewsNation

Special Election Coverage: Decision Desk 2024 runs from 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. ET. The live broadcast will be anchored by Chris Cuomo, Elizabeth Vargas, chief Washington anchor Leland Vittert and politics editor Chris Stirewalt .

chief Washington anchor and politics editor . Contributing to the three-hour special will be Connell McShane on the Big Board along with correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera and chief Washington correspondent Blake Burman from the White House. Additionally, NewsNation contributors Mick Mulvaney, Denise Gitsham and Sean Spicer will dig deeper into the results and what they mean for the general election in November.

on the Big Board along with correspondent-at-large and chief Washington correspondent from the White House. Additionally, NewsNation contributors and will dig deeper into the results and what they mean for the general election in November. Additional reporting will be provided by national correspondents Brooke Shafer from the Trump Headquarters, Emily Finn from the Haley Headquarters, Ali Bradley from the border in Texas and Joe Khalil from Los Angeles, California.

from the Trump Headquarters, from the Haley Headquarters, from the border in Texas and from Los Angeles, California. NewsNation Digital will offer live race results and live speeches from the presidential candidates, along with a live blog updating the election outcomes around the country. Additionally, the website will host a voter guide breaking down the candidates, policies and issues. App users will also get notifications of projected winners as soon as Decision Desk HQ calls the race.

Noticias Telemundo

Julio Vaqueiro and Arantxa Loizaga will anchor Super Tuesday coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Noticias Telemundo’s social and digital platforms includingNoticiasTelemundo.com, the Noticias Telemundo app, YouTube, Facebook , X, Instagram and TikTok. Correspondents will be joining the live coverage, reporting from across the country and campaign headquarters. The Noticias Telemundo digital news team will live blog throughout the day and night, with contributions from reporters across all platforms. Up-to-the-minute coverage, real-time results and video and more will be available at https://www.telemundo.com/noticias.

Noticias Univision

Coverage begins at 4 p.m.ET on ViX’s Noticias 24/7 and at 6:30 p.m. ET on Univision’s Noticiero Nacional. Noticias Univision team will also offer hourly election bulletins starting at 7 p.m. ET on Univision.

Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderón kick off the evening’s broadcast coverage on Noticiero Nacional at 6:30 p.m. ET, providing all the updates as polls across the nation report back initial voting results.

and kick off the evening’s broadcast coverage on Noticiero Nacional at 6:30 p.m. ET, providing all the updates as polls across the nation report back initial voting results. Maity Interiano and Elian Zidan close out the live coverage on Noticiero Edición Nocturna with the information and voting results starting at 11:30 p.m. ET.

and close out the live coverage on Noticiero Edición Nocturna with the information and voting results starting at 11:30 p.m. ET. Luis Carlos Velez presents a special edition of Linea De Fuego along with the bipartisan panel formed by Franklin Camargo, Vianca Rodriguez, Adonias Arevalo and Heidy Torres , who will discuss and analyze the election results of the evening.

presents a special edition of Linea De Fuego along with the bipartisan panel formed by and , who will discuss and analyze the election results of the evening. Paulina Sodi, Carolina Sarassa, Carolina Rosario and more will bring viewers all the latest information as it develops on ViX starting at 4 p.m. ET on Noticias 24/7 streaming news channel on ViX.

Scripps News

Scripps News has reporters in more than 50 cities across the country, including in key battleground states. Live results coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET with anchors Del Walters and Maritsa Georgiou .

and . Veteran political strategist and Scripps News contributor Steve Schmidt will provide analysis on several shows throughout the day on Super Tuesday.

will provide analysis on several shows throughout the day on Super Tuesday. Andrew Rafferty , Scripps News political director, will provide live results coverage from Scripps News’ Atlanta bureau.

, Scripps News political director, will provide live results coverage from Scripps News’ Atlanta bureau. Scripps News correspondents out in the field include, Haley Bull in Florida covering former President Donald Trump; Alex Miller covering the campaign for Nikki Haley; Stephanie Liebergen will be in Washington, D.C.; James Packard will be in California, bringing live updates on the Senate and GOP primaries; Dan Grossman will be in Colorado, providing live coverage; Chris Conte will provide coverage of the Massachusetts and New England primaries live from Boston; and John Mone will be in Texas coverage the presidential and senate democratic primaries.

in Florida covering former President Donald Trump; covering the campaign for Nikki Haley; will be in Washington, D.C.; will be in California, bringing live updates on the Senate and GOP primaries; will be in Colorado, providing live coverage; will provide coverage of the Massachusetts and New England primaries live from Boston; and will be in Texas coverage the presidential and senate democratic primaries. Scripps News deputy political director Joe St. George will break down Super Tuesday results live during Morning Rush, providing viewers context and an in-depth analysis. St. Geoge will also provide live coverage across Scripps’ local stations.

will break down Super Tuesday results live during Morning Rush, providing viewers context and an in-depth analysis. St. Geoge will also provide live coverage across Scripps’ local stations. Scripps’ 40+ local stations will also provide live coverage from communities across the country. Reporters from Norfolk, Nashville, Salt Lake City and San Diego will join Scripps News viewers live throughout its America Votes 2024 coverage.

Spectrum News

Network-wide coverage of Super Tuesday primary elections will air on Tuesday, March 5, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. Coverage will include a live panel every 30 minutes with analysis throughout the evening. Spectrum News also will take candidate speeches live.

Hosted by Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis , coverage will feature analysis and context from Spectrum News+ anchor Josh Robin , Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz, Spectrum News 1 Upstate New York political anchor Susan Arbetter , Spectrum News 1 Ohio anchor Curtis Jackson and Spectrum News 13 in Orlando anchor Ybeth Bruzual .

, coverage will feature analysis and context from Spectrum News+ anchor , Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz, Spectrum News 1 Upstate New York political anchor , Spectrum News 1 Ohio anchor and Spectrum News 13 in Orlando anchor . Spectrum News+ also will have reporters covering state races and ballot measures in California, Texas, Maine and North Carolina.

Spectrum News’ coverage will air on its 30-plus news networks and on the Spectrum News App on mobile and connected TV, available on Apple and Roku devices.

CBS News