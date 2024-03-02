Ticker: Scripps News, NewsNation, Bloomberg, Hala Gorani

- Starting Friday night, Scripps News is launching a new half-hour weekly show from the national investigative team and Scripps News investigative teams across the country. Scripps News Investigates, which airs at 9:30 p.m. ET, will feature high-impact investigative reports from a team of award-winning journalists across the Scripps News network that shine a light on the abuse of power, corruption and injustice through cutting-edge data techniques and character-driven storytelling.
- NewsNation is expanding its weekend programming this Sunday by launching the public affairs program The Hill Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. The show, hosted by Chris Stirewalt, will welcome Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) as the first guests. On how he is going to proceed with The Hill Sunday, Stirewalt told The Hill, “We could try to cut corners here and be the next partisan blowtorch, but we’re going to take our time and do it in a way that we can be proud of.”
- Starting March 4, Bloomberg Television is launching a new flagship morning show for Asian viewers. Bloomberg: The China Show will be anchored by Yvonne Man and David Ingles live from Hong Kong. Bloomberg’s chief North Asia correspondent, Stephen Engle, will also join them regularly. Airing weekdays from 9-11 a.m. HKT (8 p.m. ET the night before), the show will cover breaking news and finance stories from Beijing to Hong Kong. It will give viewers an in-depth analysis of themes shaping the country, including politics, policy, tech and what’s trending in the mainland.
- Former CNN International anchor and correspondent Hala Gorani has joined NBC News as a contributor covering the Israel-Hamas war. She joined in Oct. 2023 and occasionally reports as a freelance correspondent. Gorani left CNN in April 2022.
Advertisement