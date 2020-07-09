Telemundo Is Launching a New Late-Night Newscast Airing on Weekends

Telemundo is building up its news programming in the lead-up to the presidential election.

The NBCUniversal-owned Spanish-language broadcaster is launching a late-night edition of Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana, a newscast set to air Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT, beginning July 18.

Telemundo Deportes’ studio show Zona Mixta (the weekend edition of Titulares y Más) will now air in the 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT time slot in select markets, and lead into the new late-night national newscast.

Vanessa Hauc will anchor the new broadcast. She presently anchors the 6:30 p.m. ET edition.

“Our expanded weekend news coverage reinforces our commitment to providing Latinos with reliable news and information, particularly during this critical time,” Hauc said in a statement. “With the country facing a pandemic and heading into a crucial election, we want to offer our audience the most comprehensive news coverage seven days a week.”

Spanish-language news consumers will certainly recognize Hauc from her role as anchor of Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana, the aforementioned evening newscast which launched this past March. English-language news consumers may recognize the veteran TV newser for her role as co-moderator of the February 2020 NBC News presidential primary debate.

In addition to her new role as the face of Noticias Telemundo on weekends, Hauc is the network’s go-to journalist for all climate-related topics. She has been a reporter for more than two decades, and a Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent who will continue to lead an investigative unit on environmental issues at Telemundo’s Planeta Tierra. She also created the network’s Alerta Verde, or Green Alert segment, which focuses on protecting the environment.

