Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson, Vanessa Hauc, Jon Ralston Will Moderate Democratic Primary Debate on Feb. 19 From Las Vegas

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, NBC News chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc and The Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston have been named co-moderators of the Democratic presidential primary debate Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, NBC News announced today.

The Las Vegas-based debate is a 2-hour event which will be hosted in partnership with the Nevada Independent and will transpire just days before the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22.

The debate is set to take place at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, and will also stream live on NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News Mobile App, NBC News and MSNBC’s Facebook pages, and online at The Nevada Independent.

It will also air live in Spanish on cable channel Universo as well as the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website, and Noticias Telemundo’s Facebook page.

Viewers can also submit questions for consideration during the debate at NBCNews.com/DebateQuestions until Friday, Feb. 14.

This will be the third NBC News debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle.

NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo co-hosted the first debate of the cycle (June 2019 from Miami), which was the most-watched, and MSNBC hosted the most-recent one (Nov. 20) from Atlanta, which was the least watched (though the all-female moderator team did get mostly positive reviews).

The next Democratic presidential primary debate will take place this coming Friday, Feb. 7, and is being hosted by ABC, WMUR and Apple News at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. That one comes just 4 days prior to the 2020 New Hampshire primary.

