Shannon Bream Achieves a Milestone for Fox News Books

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream has two of the top 10 New York Times bestselling titles for the first time since the Fox News Media’s Fox News Books imprint launched in 2020.

Bream’s title The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak (pub date March 29) debuted in the No. 2 spot in the Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous category, closely followed by Bream’s first iteration in the series, The Women of the Bible Speak (pub. date March 30, 2021), which returned to the list at No. 10. The Women of the Bible Speak appeared on the New York Times bestseller list for 15 weeks in a row in 2021, notching five weeks at No. 1 and was the 10th best-selling book for adult nonfiction in 2021, per Nielsen BookScan.

“It has been such a gift for me to go back to these wonderful stories of grace, failure and fortitude in the Bible and I feel so honored to share this journey with those looking for inspiration, especially in this time of such darkness,” Bream said in a statement.

Bream, who anchors Fox News’ midnight ET news hour and is the network’s chief legal correspondent, was among the original authors of the Fox News Books platform and the first franchise author with her aforementioned faith-based titles.

Fox News Books launched in Nov. 2020 with Pete Hegseth’s Modern Warriors, Bream’s The Women of the Bible Speak in March 2021 followed by All-American Christmas authored by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy in Nov. 2021.