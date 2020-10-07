Pete Hegseth, Shannon Bream Will Publish Books as Part of FNC’s New Deal With HarperCollins

Fox News and HarperCollins have inked a deal to launch a new publishing platform, titled Fox News Books.

Pete Hegseth and Shannon Bream will publish new books as part of this deal.

“We are excited to partner with HarperCollins, utilizing our vast library of content to further enhance the audience experience,” Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “With a stable of bestselling authors already on our platforms, Fox News Books will provide our loyal viewers with more of the compelling stories they’ve come to rely on Fox News Media personalities to deliver.”

Fox News Books will make its debut on Nov. 24 with Hegseth’s book, Modern Warriors: Real Stories From Real Heroes.

Modern Warriors will build on Hegseth’s Fox Nation series of the same name, and will profile some of the nation’s most highly decorated veterans as they share their war stories, thoughts on military morale today and why they served. Hegseth will also detail his experience on the front lines in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Fox News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream has also signed on to publish an inspirational faith-based book celebrating the women of the Bible. Slated to debut in the spring of 2021 alongside a featured program on Fox Nation, the book will examine the most influential women from the Bible and how their sisterhood helped to shape the Christian faith.

