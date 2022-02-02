Shannon Bream’s Second Title From Fox News Books Debuts March 29

Fox News Books, the publishing imprint of Fox News which launched in Oct. 2020, will roll out its fourth book entitled Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families.

The title debuts March 29.

From Fox News @ Night anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream, the new title is part of Fox News Books’ first franchise series. Its the sequel to Bream’s faith-based book The Women of the Bible Speak.

“Watching the success of The Women of the Bible Speak was a highlight of my career and an experience for which I am forever grateful,” Bream said in a statement. “During the challenging year of the pandemic, hearing the feedback from readers across the country was an inspiration for me to continue in my journey of sharing the stories that I love and have helped me through hard times.”

The Women of the Bible Speak appeared on the New York Times bestseller list for 15 weeks in a row, notching five weeks in the No. 1 spot.

Fox News Books launched with Pete Hegseth’s Modern Warriors, Bream’s The Women of the Bible Speak in March 2021 followed by All-American Christmas authored by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy in Nov. 2021.