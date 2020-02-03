Sean Hannity Attracts His Largest Audience For an Interview Ever

The traditional Super Bowl interview gives the network and journalist conducting it an unprecedented platform.

Sean Hannity certainly took advantage of this opportunity. In fact, Hannity marked his highest-rated interview ever during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The 3:30 p.m. ET interview on Sunday, which aired 3 hours prior to kickoff between the 49ers and Chiefs, garnered 10.3 million viewers, with 4.2 million in the 25-54 demo.

Hannity’s previous record in total viewers on Fox News Channel was on Jan. 8, 2019 with 7.1 million viewers. In the A25-54 demo, his last high occurred on Jan. 19, 2010 with 2.1 million from that category tuning into Hannity.

For context, the Fox Super Bowl Sunday pregame show was +26% over last year’s comparable pregame coverage on CBS.

The 21.6 million total viewers who tuned in for Fox pregame coverage represents the largest pregame audience for a Super Bowl since 2016.

The game itself drew 102 million multi-platform viewers, 99.9 million of whom watched on linear. These numbers will most certainly increase as final live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen arrives in the coming hours and days.

