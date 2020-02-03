Super Bowl 54 Draws 102 Million Multi-Platform Viewers

The Kansas City Chiefs put on an impressive 4th quarter comeback to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, 31-20. The win gave the Chiefs organization its first title since 1970.

Fox benefited from the 4th quarter excitement from a ratings perspective.

According to fast national data from Nielsen, Super Bowl 54 drew 102 million multi-platform viewers. That 102 million figure includes viewing on Fox, Fox Deportes, NFL and Verizon digital properties.

According to Adweek TV editor Jason Lynch, the 102 million total should climb by at least 10 million when the out-of-home audience is added in, likely in a few days.

Last year’s Super Bowl 53 on CBS earned 100.7 multi-platform viewers, meaning this year’s Super Bowl was +1% in multi-platform viewers from last year’s (102 million vs. 100.7 million).

An additional 12 million out-of-home viewers pushed that game’s total audience on CBS to 112.7 million.

A linear TV of 99.9 million watched Super Bowl 54 on Fox, whereas last year, a linear TV audience of 98.2 million watched Super Bowl 53 on CBS, (+2% year-over-year), which marked the first time that number had fallen below 100 million since the 2009 Super Bowl, Steelers vs. Cardinals.

On the downside, the game failed to reach 100 million TV viewers for second consecutive year, though there could be an increase after final live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen arrives in a few hours.

The Super Bowl linear TV audience record remains NBC’s 2015 broadcast, Patriots vs. Eagles, which was watched by an average of 114.4 million total viewers.

