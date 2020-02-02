Pres. Trump Goes After Democratic Rivals During Fox Super Bowl Sit-Down With Sean Hannity

For 3 of his 4 years in office, Pres. Trump has granted the network carrying Super Bowl (or in this case, its news channel) the traditional Super Bowl interview. And with this year’s game airing on Fox, Fox News had the chance to request an interview with Pres. Trump for the second time.

POTUS once again said “yes” to his favorite network.

Instead of one of its news personalities conducting the interview, Fox News host Sean Hannity got the chance to sit down with the president.

Before Trump took office, Super Bowl interviews were conducted live on Super Bowl Sunday. However, the producer-turned-president has preferred to tape his Super Bowl interviews, and that’s what happened with this one, which was taped at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

The interview was originally scheduled to take place at the White House, but ended up being moved to Mar-a-Lago.

This year’s Super Bowl sit-down between Hannity and Trump aired on Fox at around 3:35 p.m. ET, during the network’s Super Bowl pregame show, and lasted roughly 9 minutes.

With Pres. Trump likely to be acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday, Hannity asked him if he will turn impeachment proceeding into a campaign issue or “do you see a path that you could work with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats?” Trump didn’t seem to feel that would be possible.

“I’d like to, but it’s pretty hard when you think about it because it’s been such — I use the word ‘witch hunt,’ I use the word ‘hoax.’ I see the hatred, They don’t care about fairness. They don’t care about lying. You look at the lies. You look at the reports that were done that were so false. The level of hypocrisy. So I’m not sure they can do it, to be honest. I think they just want to win and it doesn’t matter how they win.”

He also added he said in addition to being unfair, the impeachment trials, both in the House and now in the Senate, have taken a toll on his family. “My family suffered because of all of this…It should never happen to another president.”

At another point during the interview, Pres. Trump touted accomplishments when it comes to the economy, veterans issues, rebuilding the military, cutting taxes, and minority unemployment numbers as being “the best we’ve ever had.”

The president once again alluded to the “fake news media,” explaining to Hannity he uses the phrase “fake news,” because “they don’t want to report the good stuff, like that the economy is good.”

Hannity asked Pres. Trump to partake in a rapid fire, word association game of sorts, asking him for quick thoughts on each of the candidates.

He described Joe Biden as “sleepy,” referred to Bernie Sanders as “a communist,” called Elizabeth Warren, “a fairytale, because she cant tell the truth.” He then commented on Mike Bloomberg‘s height, and said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “is a very confused, nervous woman. Her worst nightmare happened. She won’t be there much longer.”

Hannity ended the interview on a lighter note, saying “I think that sports mirror life…the harder you work, the better you do. That’s very Americana.” Hannity then added. “What do you love about sports?”

Pres. Trump agreed, saying he feels sports “are a little bit of a microcosm of life. You have winners, you have champions, you have people you expect to have that final play, you have great coaches like [New England Patriots head coach Bill] Belichick. You have people who you expect more out of, and oftentimes they produce. Then, you have people you just don’t expect they’re going to do it, and oftentimes they don’t. It’s a microcosm of life.”

