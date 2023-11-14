Ross Coulthart Joins NewsNation as Special Correspondent and Investigative Journalist

On Tuesday, NewsNation announced that it has signed Australian journalist and author Ross Coulthart as a special correspondent and investigative journalist. In this new role, he will contribute to special projects and short and long-form documentary-style pieces on a wide range of topics, including national defense and military operations.

Coulthart will continue to provide reporting on UFO whistleblower David Grusch, along with the larger investigation into an alleged secret U.S. military operation that is believed to have been retrieving non-human intelligence spacecraft for years. This is a story the upstart news channel has devoted a lot of time and attention to over the past several months.

Coulthart’s first project, entitled Unsolved: The JFK Assassination, will be a special timed to the 60th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, debuting on Sunday, November 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

“Ross is a renowned journalist with decades of news reporting experience, and we are thrilled to bring him on board,” said NewsNation president of news Michael Corn said in a statement. “We look forward to offering our viewers more of Ross’ outstanding journalism.”

Coulthart is a best-selling author, investigative journalist, and documentary presenter and producer. During his three decades in journalism, he has worked at the top newspaper in Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald, the national public broadcaster’s flagship program in Australia, Four Corners, and Nine TV Network’s Sunday public affairs program 60 Minutes. Most recently, Coulthart served as an investigative reporter for Spotlight, broadcast on Australia’s most-watched TV network, The Seven Network. Prior to that, he was the chief investigative reporter for the popular news program, Sunday Night.

As the recipient of five Walkley journalism awards, including the most coveted award for Australian journalism, the Gold Walkley, Coulthart has also won the top broadcast award, a Logie, for his investigative journalism in broadcast news. His latest book In Plain Sight: An Investigation Into UFOs and Impossible Science is an investigative work into UAPs.

Coulthart begins his new role with NewsNation effective immediately.