Upstart NewsNation Cited Repeatedly During Congress’ UFO Hearing

Startup cable news network NewsNation received some positive brand exposure during the ongoing congressional UFO hearings being held this week.

Former military intelligence officer-turned whistleblower David Grusch repeatedly referenced his NewsNation interview when answering House Oversight subcommittee members’ questions about unidentified aerial phenomena, telling the panel he is “absolutely” certain that the U.S. government is in possession of UAPs, citing interviews he said he conducted with 40 witnesses over a four-year period.

The news network’s name came up three times during the Q&A portion, with Grusch saying, “I can’t go beyond what I have already stated publicly in my NewsNation interview, er cause it touches over sensitivities … If you reference my NewsNation interview and I talk about a multidecade campaign to disenfranchise public interest basically … As I’ve stated publicly already in my NewsNation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries.”

In June, he gave an explosive NewsNation interview where he accused the Pentagon of a plot to cover up an alleged secretive “crash retrieval” program for vehicles of nonhuman origin. During the interview, Grusch claimed that he became aware of the Pentagon’s program that oversaw the collection of up to a dozen alien spacecraft and, in some cases, the bodies themselves of the otherworldly pilots.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also referenced NewsNation when mentioning that she was submitting an article for the record.

NewsNation’s extensive coverage of the UFO hearings has generated social media mentions and additional press for the fledgling news network.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and Rep. Tim Burchett on NewsNation following the House Oversight Committee UAP Hearing. “This is only the beginning.”#ufotwitter #ufo #uap @realannapaulina pic.twitter.com/eCMuUV5TB3 — UAP James (@UAPJames) July 27, 2023

Thank you @NewsNation for the great interview on our bipartisan #uap hearing. pic.twitter.com/3qDTk0uROK — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 26, 2023

But NewsNation’s coverage of this unique story isn’t stopping when the hearings are. The network is hosting a two-hour special report on the UFO hearings this coming Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.