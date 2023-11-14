Friday, November 10 Scoreboard: The Five Marks Another Friday as Cable News’ Most-Watched Show

A25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 174 | CNN: 108 | MSNBC: 104
Prime: FNC: 245 | CNN: 145 | MSNBC: 117
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
186
|Lead:
131
|Wallace:
127
|5PM
|Five:
271
|SitRoom:
134
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
188
|SitRoom:
132
|Melber:
159
|7PM
|Ingraham:
176
|Outfrnt:
143
|Reid:
137
|8PM
|Watters:
258
|Cooper:
159
|Hayes:
156
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
205
|Collins:
139
|Wgr Tnght:
120
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
273
|Phillip:
138
|LastWord:
76
|11PM
|Gallagher:
172
|Coates:
93
|Ruhle:
67
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.489 | CNN: 529 | MSNBC: 1.033
Prime: FNC: 1.932 | CNN: 629 | MSNBC: 1.164
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.385
|Lead:
676
|Wallace:
1.600
|5PM
|Five:
2.724
|SitRoom:
667
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.048
|SitRoom:
591
|Melber:
1.644
|7PM
|Ingraham:
1.887
|Outfrnt:
722
|Reid:
1.292
|8PM
|Watters:
2.303
|Cooper:
789
|Hayes:
1.244
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
1.717
|Collins:
619
|Wgr Tnght:
1.114
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
1.777
|Phillip:
481
|Last Word:
1.135
|11PM
|Gallagher:
993
|Coates:
361
|Ruhle:
850