Ratings

Friday, November 10 Scoreboard: The Five Marks Another Friday as Cable News’ Most-Watched Show

By A.J. Katz 

A25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 174 | CNN: 108 | MSNBC: 104
Prime: FNC: 245 | CNN: 145 | MSNBC: 117

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
186		 Lead:
131		 Wallace:
127
5PM Five:
271		 SitRoom:
134		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
188		 SitRoom:
132		 Melber:
159
7PM Ingraham:
176		 Outfrnt:
143		 Reid:
137
8PM Watters:
258		 Cooper:
159		 Hayes:
156
9PM Hnty Spcl:
205		 Collins:
139		 Wgr Tnght:
120
10PM Gutfeld:
273		 Phillip:
138		 LastWord:
76
11PM Gallagher:
172		 Coates:
93		 Ruhle:
67

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Advertisement

Total Day: FNC: 1.489 | CNN: 529 | MSNBC: 1.033
Prime: FNC: 1.932 | CNN: 629 | MSNBC: 1.164

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.385		 Lead:
676		 Wallace:
1.600
5PM Five:
2.724		 SitRoom:
667		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.048		 SitRoom:
591		 Melber:
1.644
7PM Ingraham:
1.887		 Outfrnt:
722		 Reid:
1.292
8PM Watters:
2.303		 Cooper:
789		 Hayes:
1.244
9PM Hnty Spcl:
1.717		 Collins:
619		 Wgr Tnght:
1.114
10PM Gutfeld:
1.777		 Phillip:
481		 Last Word:
1.135
11PM Gallagher:
993		 Coates:
361		 Ruhle:
850

 

Advertisement