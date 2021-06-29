Q2 ’21 Ratings: MSNBC Remains Second-Most-Watched Cable Network, But Averages Smallest Q2 Audience Since 2016

During the second quarter of 2021, MSNBC finished No. 2 across all of basic cable in average total prime time viewers (1.46 million) and in average total day viewers (847,000). According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, the network also averaged 198,000 in the prime time demo, and 115,000 in the total day demo in Q2.

While MSNBC’s standing as one of cable’s most-watched networks is impressive, its ratings are not trending in a positive direction. Compared to the most recent quarter (when MSNBC finished No. 1 on all of cable in total day viewership, driven by coverage of the early days of the Biden administration), the network is -38% in total day viewers and -47% in the total day demo. The network also shed -35% in total prime-time viewers, and -46% in the prime-time demo.

Compared to Q2 2020, a quarter which featured seismic global news events such as the Covid-19 pandemic and police brutality protests in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder, (not to mention it being a presidential election year), MSNBC shed -30% of its average total day audience, -41% of its total day demo, -27% in total prime time viewers and -37% in the prime time demo in Q2 2021.

Finally, compared to four years ago (Q2 2017), MSNBC shed -11% of its total prime time audience, -4% of its total day audience, lost nearly one half of its prime time demo audience (-49%), and -44% in the total day demo. We’ll likely continue to see a sharper drop off in A25-54 viewers than in average total viewers (the average cable news viewer is way over 55), as younger Americans increasingly cut the cable cord and search for other ways to consume the news; ways that are yet to be measured by Nielsen.

Here are MSNBC’s ratings for Q2 of 2021:

Prime time (Mon-Sun) : 1,463,000 total viewers / 198,000 A25-54

: 1,463,000 total viewers / 198,000 A25-54 Total day (Mon-Sun): 847,000 total viewers / 115,000 A25-54

On the programming front, The Rachel Maddow Show was the fourth-most-watched show on cable news and the No.5 cable news show among adults 25-54 this past quarter. Morning Joe from 6-9 a.m. ranked No. 2 across cable in both total viewers and A25-54, and Deadline: White House hosted by Nicolle Wallace was No. 1 in the 4 p.m. hour.

Here’s MSNBC’s ratings press release, where the network stresses lots of total viewer wins over CNN: