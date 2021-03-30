Q1 2021 Ratings: For First Time Ever, MSNBC Is Most-Watched Cable Network Across the 24-Hour Day

MSNBC, CNN and Fox News Channel are all going to lay claim to being “No. 1” for the first quarter of 2021, and understandably so.

It was a crazy quarter for news. There was the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and much more.

MSNBC ranked No. 1 on all of cable in average total viewers across the 24-hour daypart, averaging just under 1.4 million total viewers in 6 a.m.-6 a.m.

Compared to the prior quarter (Q4 ’20), MSNBC fell -10% in total prime time total viewers, and -5% in total day viewers. Among adults 25-54, the network finished -18% in prime-time and -12% in the total day.

MSNBC’s performance relative to Q1 2020 is positive. The network grew +16% in total prime time viewers, +7% in the prime time demo, +25% in total day viewers and +20% in the total day demo. The network has the aforementioned news events to thank for that growth.

Despite averaging all of those viewers, MSNBC continues to rank behind CNN and Fox News in the demographic that matters most to advertisers: Adults 25-54.

Here are MSNBC’s ratings for Q1 of 2021:

Prime time (Mon-Sun) : 2,238,000 total viewers / 365,000 A25-54

On the programming front, The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. dominated cable news, closing out the quarter at No. 1 for the 1st time since Q1 2019 with a record 3.7 million total viewers. TRMS was also the second-most-watched show on all of basic cable. Additionally, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell was the most-watched 10 p.m. cable news show during Q1 for the first time in series history.

Morning Joe made history of its own by finishing No.1 in cable in both total viewers and A25-54 for the 1st time ever in the 6-9 a.m. time period.

That said, the network continues to rank behind its cable news competition in most time slots when it comes to hauling in the under-55 set.

