MSNBC Q2 2020 Ratings: Morning Joe Helps MSNBC Average the Network’s Largest Audience for a Quarter Ever

If you have already checked out our CNN and Fox News Q2 ratings wrap ups, you have probably noticed that cable news has much to brag about on the viewership front. There are a lot of breaking news stories capturing our attention at the same time—a worldwide pandemic, nationwide protests against police brutality, and a presidential campaign—and Americans are flocking to cable news for coverage of these events.

MSNBC had its most-watched quarter in total day and in prime-time, and remained cable television’s second-most-watched network, only behind Fox News.

NBC’s politics-focused cable news network averaged a hair under 2 million total viewers in prime-time, and 1.21 million total viewers for the 6 a.m.-6 a.m. total day time period. That’s according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

The network didn’t see as much viewership growth as its competitors, but growth is still growth! Compared to Q2 of 2019, MSNBC was +19% in total prime-time viewers and +25% in the prime-time demo, +34% in total day viewers and +45% in the total day demo.

Compared to Q1 2020, which had been MSNBC’s most-watched quarter ever in the 6 a.m.-6 a.m. daypart, the network was+10% in total day viewers and +7% in the total day demo, +4% in total prime-time viewers, but -7% in the prime-time demo.

MSNBC remained behind CNN and Fox News in the advertiser-friendly A25-54 demographic in all of the relevant dayparts, both on weekdays and weekends.

Here are MSNBC’s viewership figures for Q2 of 2020:

Prime time (Mon-Sun) : 1,999,000 total viewers / 315,000 A25-54

: 1,999,000 total viewers / 315,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon-Sun): 1,209,000 total viewers / 193,000 A25-54

Morning Joe had another huge quarter, delivering MSNBC’s largest total audience for a quarter in the 6-9 a.m. time period in network history (1.4 million total viewers).

In A25-54, Morning Joe averaged 225,000 viewers, marking its highest-rated quarter since Q3 of 2018.

A number of MSNBC shows averaged their largest total audience for a quarter, including MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin (11 a.m.), Andrea Mitchell Reports (2 p.m.), MTP Daily (5 p.m.), The Rachel Maddow Show, and The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.

TRMS averaged its largest audience for a quarter ever, averaging 3.1 million viewers, and beat CNN in Total Viewers for the 43rd straight quarter. However, it came up short to its CNN counterpart in the demo.

Additionally, no MSNBC program finished No. 1 on cable news in its time slot in Q2, either in Total Viewers or the key A25-54 demo. Slightly surprising.

Here's the MSNBC Q2 2020 Nielsen ratings release:

Throughout the 2nd quarter of 2020, MSNBC provided critical real-time coverage of newsworthy events and issues affecting Americans through live special reports, including “A Special Edition of The Last Word: Life in the Time of Coronavirus” co-hosted by Ali Velshi and Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel; “Craig Melvin Reports: Coronavirus Pandemic” hosted by Craig Melvin; “MSNBC Special Report: Testing & The Road to Reopening” co-hosted by Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams; “Morning Joe’s Special Report: Isolation Nation” co-hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist; “Velshi: The COVID-19 Economy” hosted by Ali Velshi; “America On Pause” hosted by Nicolle Wallace; “Small Business in Crisis” hosted by Stephanie Ruhle; “A Last Word Special: Joe Biden with Stacey Abrams” hosted by Lawrence O’Donnell; “The Class of COVID-19” hosted by Alex Witt; “American Crisis: Poverty and the Pandemic” hosted by Joy Reid and “The Road to Reform: A Special Report with Joy Reid.”

