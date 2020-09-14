ABC News Will Present a 90-Minute Town Hall With President Trump Tuesday Night

For the second time in less than a month, ABC News is hosting a 2020 presidential candidate for a prime-time special.

ABC News will present The President and the People, a 90-minute town hall with President Trump tomorrow night from 9-10:30 p.m. ET.

George Stephanopolos will moderate the 90-minute special—under the 20/20 banner—featuring Trump and voters ABC says are uncommitted.

These uncommitted voters will have the opportunity to ask questions before they vote this fall.

The town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, and will be held in accordance with state and local government regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

Senior ep Marc Burstein is the executive producer.

ABC News says it offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden, but the network and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date.

The Biden campaign granted ABC the first Biden-Kamala Harris ticket interview late last month.

Trump hasn’t granted many interviews to non-Fox outlets, but when he has left the Fox universe, ABC has been the beneficiary in 2020. Four months ago, in May, David Muir was granted Trump’s first major television interview outside of Fox since the coronavirus pandemic began to wreck havoc on the U.S. In fact, prior to the May 2020 interview with Muir, Trump’s most recent interview with a broadcast newser was with then-CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor in July 2018.

Comments