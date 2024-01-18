NewsNation Enters Sunday Show Landscape, Debuts The Hill Sunday With Chris Stirewalt

Looking to further establish itself among the top TV news brands, NewsNation on Thursday announced it’s launching a new Sunday public affairs show, The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt.

The Sunday program which debuts on March 3 at 10 a.m. ET will feature various politicians and newsmakers discussing the latest political news from the nation’s capital. The program also will feature a panel of guest commentators offering insight and analysis of the week’s key stories.

“We are delighted that Chris will be joining the new weekend lineup,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation’s President of News. “He is a legendary figure in Washington and one of the most respected, intelligent, and well-sourced journalists covering U.S. politics.”

At NewsNation, Stirewalt covered the 2022 midterms major political events and led the editorial team involved in the network’s 2024 presidential town halls. He played an integral role in the planning and preparation for NewsNation’s first presidential primary debate last December, which aired on NewsNation and The CW Network. He hosts two reoccurring segments on the political ensemble program The Hill entitled Pulse of the People, and Stirewalt Breaks it Down,” where he offers key insights regarding the 2024 election cycle.

“I am proud to be part of NewsNation, where the promise of fair, honest, independent coverage has real meaning,” said Stirewalt. “Our industry has a nearly 80-year history of devoting time on Sunday mornings to programming that, in its best form, helps Americans to be better citizens by better understanding their government, the issues we face, and their choices as voters. It is a privilege to get to make whatever small contribution I can to that tradition.”

Stirewalt is NewsNation’s political editor, serving in that role since May 2022. Before joining NewsNation, Stirewalt was Fox News’ political editor, and a key member of the 2020 Fox News Decision Desk team that was first to call Arizona on election night in favor of Joe Biden. The decision angered a significant segment of the network’s right-leaning audience, including then-President Donald Trump. Fox News’ highly-respected Decision Desk ended up being accurate in its call.

However, shortly after the election, Stirewalt was one of 12-20 people laid off at Fox News in what was described as a realignment at Fox News Digital that would “meet the demands of this new era.”

A week after losing his job, he defended his election night decision, saying in an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times that he “was proud of our being first to project that Joe Biden would win Arizona and very happy to defend that call in the face of a public backlash egged on by former President Trump. Being right and beating the competition is no act of heroism; it’s just meeting the job description of the work I love.”

The addition of The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt continues the expansion of NewsNation’s weekend programming. Earlier this month, the network announced the addition of Morning in America to its weekend lineup, debuting on Saturday, Jan 27, with the morning show being anchored by Hena Doba on Saturdays and Sundays from 7-10 a.m. ET.