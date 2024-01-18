Jake Tapper to Host Limited CNN Original Series

A new limited CNN Original Series investigating some of the most outrageous and iconic political controversies of the modern era is debuting on CNN next month.

The United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper premieres with a two-episode special on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the remaining single episodes airing regularly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The network says this six-part series examines what drives someone to break the rules and what happens when they are caught. “Weaving together a tapestry of archival footage and illuminating conversations with some of the most famous and infamous figures in U.S. politics, Tapper invites viewers into the stranger-than-fiction stories of sensational American political scandals. In these legendary tales of ego, corruption, and collapse, he decodes the truth from spin.”

Advertisement

In discussing The United States of Scandal, Tapper remarked, “Part of covering politics is covering scandal, and I have reported on some of the wildest ones. This series was a surreal chance to go back and talk to the major players and unpack what actually happened, getting at the real truths and the confounding motivations and decisions. I learned something new and fascinating for each one of them.”

The United States of Scandal features expansive interviews conducted by Tapper with notable political figures, including Rod Blagojevich, Rielle Hunter, Jim McGreevey, Valerie Plame, and more individuals at the center of these cultural moments, revealing the personal stories behind the most unbelievable rises and Shakespearean downfalls in American politics.

“Our audiences continue to be fascinated by CNN Original Series that rewind the story on key moments in our political history, providing a new lens through which to view current events,” said CNN Worldwide talent and content development chief Amy Entelis “We are excited for viewers to follow the brilliant Jake Tapper as he dissects the tabloid rumors and palace intrigue, revealing the highly relevant history of abuse of power in American politics.”

An outside party, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), is producing this CNN Original Series, a sign that the network is re-embracing production collaborations with third-party companies.

In the company-wide memo sent to employees on Wednesday, CNN CEO Mark Thompson alluded to that, saying, “I’m a strong supporter of news adjacent content and topical entertainment and plan both to reinvest in Originals and to experiment more boldly alongside our core news offering.”

United States of Scandal is executive produced by Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC; host Tapper; showrunner Gil Marsden; and Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Katie Hinman for CNN.