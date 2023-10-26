NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde Named by Time Magazine as Latino Leader Making an Impact

During the recently-concluded Hispanic Heritage Month, Time magazine highlighted several Latino leaders across the U.S. who are making an impact within their respective industries, and one of those leaders is NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde.

According to Time, Conde runs, “the most viewed news organization in the United States. The businesses Conde oversees—NBC News, MSNBC, NBC’s streaming service NBC News Now, the business channel CNBC, 43 local stations, and Telemundo’s many Spanish-language broadcast businesses—reach 2 in 3 American adults, including 95% of Hispanic TV households in the U.S.”

Time also highlights the successes NBCU News Group has seen with Conde at the helm, which include, MSNBC overtaking CNN in the Nielsen ratings department and closing the gap with Fox News Channel. Time also notes the profitability of NBC’s FAST channel, NBC News Now, and NBC News’ morning show Today, expanding its lead as the No. 1 weekday morning program on TV in the advertiser coveted demo of Adults 25-54.

Conde, who joined NBCU News Group in 2020 after a successful run leading Telemundo Enterprises, has also been a champion of diversifying its staff ranks, saying back in 2020 that the organization aspires to achieve “two concrete goals: that 50% of our news organization employees be women and 50% of our total workforce be people of color.”

On his diversity efforts, Conde says in the Time feature, “At the end of the day, this is not just the right thing to do…it’s the right thing to do for our business.”