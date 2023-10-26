TV Newsers Arrive in Maine to Cover Mass Shooting

On Wednesday, a shooting rampage took place at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine that left at least 18 dead and 13 injured, according to local authorities.

The suspect is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserves named Robert Card, and he’s now facing an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder.

According to law enforcement, Card is still out on the run, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Yesterday’s mass shooting in Maine is the deadliest in the U.S. since the Uvalde, Texas school massacre in May 2022. Adding this massacre to the mix, there have now been 565 incidents, where four or more people are shot excluding the shooter, across the country this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The national news outlets are dispatching many of their anchors, hosts and correspondents to Lewiston, one of Maine’s largest cities, for coverage of the ordeal.

Here’s a run-down of their respective coverage plans:

ABC News:

World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir leads the network’s coverage from Maine on World News Tonight this evening.

leads the network’s coverage from Maine on World News Tonight this evening. ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will anchor Prime from Lewiston, Maine this evening.

will anchor Prime from Lewiston, Maine this evening. ABC News anchor and correspondent Whit Johnson reports from the scene in Lewiston, Maine. ABC News correspondent Trevor Ault also joins from Maine.

reports from the scene in Lewiston, Maine. ABC News correspondent also joins from Maine. Correspondent Pierre Thomas in DC and Aaron Katersky in New York will follow the on-going investigation.

in DC and in New York will follow the on-going investigation. Multi-platform reporters Morgan Norwood, Reena Roy and Ike Ejiochi file for NewsOne.

file for NewsOne. Derricke Dennis reporting on the ground for ABC News Audio.

CBS News:

CBS News and Stations is delivering coverage on all platforms of the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting, including continuous updates on the tragedy as the person of interest remains at large.

Today, CBS News national correspondent Elaine Quijano , chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues , and national correspondent Jericka Duncan are reporting live from Maine, with additional insights from journalists from CBS News Boston, including Kate Merrill and David Wade , and CBS Newspath’s Bradley Blackburn .

, chief national affairs and justice correspondent , and national correspondent are reporting live from Maine, with additional insights from journalists from CBS News Boston, including and , and CBS Newspath’s . Tonight, the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will include the latest updates from CBS News and Stations’ journalists covering the tragedy.

CNN:

John Berman has been anchoring for CNN from Maine since 1 p.m. ET.

has been anchoring for CNN from Maine since 1 p.m. ET. CNN correspondents currently in Maine: Omar Jimenez; Shimon Prokupecz; Brian Todd ; Gloria Pazmino for CNN Newsource; Mike Valerio for CNN Newsource; Maria Santana for CNNE

; for CNN Newsource; for CNN Newsource; for CNNE Others contributing to Maine coverage: John Miller from NY; Athena Jones from NY; Evan Perez from Washington DC; Josh Campbell from Los Angeles.

from NY; from NY; from Washington DC; from Los Angeles. CNN has a live blog focused on coverage of the shooting as well.

Fox News:

FNC’s chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher will anchor an extended edition of Fox News @ Night beginning at 10 p.m. ET preempting Gutfeld!.

will anchor an extended edition of Fox News @ Night beginning at 10 p.m. ET preempting Gutfeld!. Correspondents Molly Line and Nate Foy will provide live coverage from Maine and FOX & Friends FIRST will begin an hour earlier at 4 a.m. ET.

NBC News:

Lester Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Lewiston, Maine, following last night’s mass shooting. Airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT, the broadcast will feature the latest on the manhunt for the shooter, as well as interviews with survivors and family members of victims.

will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Lewiston, Maine, following last night’s mass shooting. Airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT, the broadcast will feature the latest on the manhunt for the shooter, as well as interviews with survivors and family members of victims. NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden will share a personal essay about growing up in Lewiston.

will share a personal essay about growing up in Lewiston. Continuing coverage will air across NBC News, NBC News Now and MSNBC, with on-the-ground reporting from NBC News correspondents Sam Brock, Rehema Ellis, Antonia Hylton, Emilie Ikeda and George Solis.

and On NBCNews.com, there are breaking news updates and an up-to-the-minute live blog featuring coverage from across NBC News, including NBC News Digital reporters Alex Seitz-Wald, Minyvonne Burke and Erik Ortiz in Maine.

NewsNation:

Anchor Chris Cuomo will host his 8 p.m. show live from Lewiston, Maine, featuring interviews with key eyewitnesses and members of the community who were affected by the tragic shooting.

will host his 8 p.m. show live from Lewiston, Maine, featuring interviews with key eyewitnesses and members of the community who were affected by the tragic shooting. Additional contributions will be provided by national correspondents Alex Caprariello, Dray Clark, Evan Lambert, and Laura Ingle who are all reporting live on location.

and who are all reporting live on location. Last night, Banfield, hosted by Ashleigh Banfield, went live for an additional hour to covering the breaking news.

Scripps News: