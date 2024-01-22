NBC News Names Mike Calia Managing Editor of Business and Economy Unit

NBC News has announced that Mike Calia is making the hike across the Hudson River from CNBC’s Englewood Cliffs offices in New Jersey to their Manhattan offices, where he will assume the role of managing editor of NBC News’ Business and Economy Unit.

SVP of NBC News Editorial Catherine Kim announced on Tuesday in a note to staff that Calia is “an incredible asset as we continue to build momentum between NBC News and CNBC in pursuing seamless and powerful partnerships, ambitious lines of reporting, and elevated work across the broader News Group.”

Calia will oversee the editorial direction of the unit and collaborate closely with partners across the units, digital and the platforms of NBC News and MSNBC. He will lead across a broad range of daily and enterprising business stories, emphasizing the state of the economy, the American consumer, the jobs market, and pocketbook issues during the presidential election year.

All,

I am pleased to announce that Mike Calia is joining us at NBC News as Managing Editor of the newly named Business & Economy unit.

As Managing Editor of the Business & Economy unit, Mike will oversee editorial direction of our stellar team, collaborate closely with partners across the units, digital and the platforms of NBC News and MSNBC. He will lead across a broad range of daily and enterprising business stories, with particular emphasis on the state of the economy, the American consumer, the jobs market and pocketbook issues as we start a presidential election year. We’re also thrilled because Mike comes to us from CNBC, where he has worked as a talented and well-respected editor for nearly seven years. Mike will be an incredible asset as we continue to build momentum between NBC News and CNBC in pursuing seamless and powerful partnerships, ambitious lines of reporting and elevated work across the broader News Group.

Mike most recently served as a Senior Editor at CNBC Digital, overseeing a team of editors and reporters who cover a range of industries, including media, transportation, retail and food. Under his guidance, the “Biz Team,” as it’s known in their newsroom, delivered regular scoops on companies such as Target, Disney, Citigroup and the Detroit Three automakers while producing insightful analysis and features on corporate intrigue and consumer trends. Additionally, Mike regularly partnered with CNBC producers and on-air correspondents to expand the journalism on the site while helping digital reporters get their stories on the air.

Prior to that, Mike served as Senior Editor for Politics at CNBC Digital, managing coverage of the 2018 and 2020 elections, and as a Breaking News Editor. Earlier, he spent more than eight years at The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires as an editor and reporter. He started in daily newspapers with stretches at The Press of Atlantic City and The Record of Bergen County.

Mike will now be based in 30 Rock and starts today. Please join me in welcoming him to this side of the Hudson!

Catherine

We are excited to announce that Carly Roman is joining NBC News as the weekend evening editor for the digital politics team. Carly will oversee a crucial time slot during the election cycle, helping to handle coverage of major political speeches, events and whatever breaking news the campaign brings.

Carly has covered breaking politics news for years. She most recently worked at ABC News, where she was a digital editor on their D.C. team. Before that she was an associate editor at the Washington Examiner. She has also worked at Fox News and CNN.

Carly hails from Westchester County, New York, and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She is also a trivia fan and occasionally hosts a bar trivia in D.C.’s U Street corridor.

Carly starts Jan. 17. She will report to Tim Homan. Please join us in welcoming her!

Tom, Amanda and Alana