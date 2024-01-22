Fox News Ad Sales Chief Jeff Collins Promoted to Fox Corp Ad Sales President

Fox News Media ad sales EVP Jeff Collins is being elevated to president of ad sales for the news network’s parent company Fox Corp.

Collins is succeeding Marianne Gambelli, who is retiring after serving more than 40 years in the industry. Collins will oversee the ad sales throughout Fox Corp. empire including, Fox Entertainment, Tubi, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, and Fox News Media, which includes Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Collins will report directly to Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp. CEO, in this new role.

Advertisement

“I want to thank Marianne for her many contributions to Fox and congratulate her on a phenomenal career,” Murdoch said. “Marianne has contributed immensely to the successful execution of our strategies, and it has been a great pleasure of mine to work alongside her. Jeff has established himself as a leader and an innovator, and we are confident that he will continue to build value for our advertising partners across all of our platforms.”

“I look forward to leading the ad sales team as we continue to work with our valued partners to provide unique and compelling connections with the passionate audiences only Fox can offer,” he said.

It is interesting to note that Collins’ position at Fox News was Gambelli’s previous position. He succeeded her in 2019 when she moved over to Fox Corp., and now a similar situation is taking place nearly five years later.

Before joining Fox News, Collins was the chief revenue officer at Viant Technology. He oversaw all revenue for the company and its subsidiaries, including Specific Media, Vindico, Myspace, and Xumo. He managed a global sales team of 120 across 12 domestic and international offices.

Collins has deep roots in the TV business. Prior to Viant, he spent 18 years at Turner Broadcasting, where he held sales and leadership positions across many Time Warner brands. As svp of sales and marketing, Collins oversaw all east coast sales representing 70% of the revenue across the CNN properties, including CNN, HLN, CNN Airport, and CNN Digital. Collins created and oversaw the strategic positioning of CNN and HLN during the Upfront season and managed senior-level client and agency relationships.

Collins began his career with CNN as a sales assistant in 1996.