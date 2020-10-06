NBC News Joe Biden Town Hall Delivers 6.7 Million Viewers Across 3 Networks, With an NBC-Only Audience of 3.85 Million

NBC News town hall with Joe Biden delivered a sizable audience last night, despite having to go up against a special national broadcast of The NFL on CBS (Patriots-Chiefs), and ESPN Monday Night Countdown.

According to Nielsen data, last night’s hour-long town hall, officially named Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall, was the No. 1 non-sports program on TV, having averaged 6.7 million viewers across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC from 8-9 p.m. ET. The 6.7 million total viewer average technically makes it the most-watched town hall during both the 2020 and 2016 election cycles.

Moderated by Lester Holt, the town hall also averaged 1.38 million viewers in Adults 25-54, and saw 2 million viewers on the news division’s streaming service NBC News Now.

The network by network breakdown has NBC having averaged 3.85 million total viewers and 903,000 watching on the broadcast network.

MSNBC attracted 2.67 million total viewers and 437,000 adults 25-54, to go with 171,000 and 37,000 adults watching on CNBC.

How does this town hall stack up against other ones? The 90 minute ABC News town hall with President Donald Trump, President and the People, averaged 3.97 million viewers on Sept. 16 from 9-10:30 p.m. ET, and also topped CNN’s top-rated “drive-in” town hall with VP Biden, which garnered 3.3 million viewers on the cable network alone.

Comments