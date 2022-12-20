NBC News Daily Gives Network Midday Ratings Bump

There is a new ratings battle in the TV broadcast news business – daytime.

The daypart that was, for some time, the sole domain of ABC’s GMA3: What You Need to Know has been met with competition from NBC with NBC News Daily, a midday program airing across NBC broadcast and streaming.

Launched in September, the news program is anchored live by Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford from 12-2 p.m. ET and Kate Snow and Aaron Gilchrist from 2-4 p.m. ET, and depending on location, different U.S. markets receive one of the above four hours on their local NBC broadcast stations.

When compared to its rival broadcast, GMA3: What You Need to Know, NBC News Daily has topped the key demo of adults 25-54 10 times since its premiere. Last week was the broadcast’s highest-rated week ever in the A25-54 demo, with an average of 338,000 viewers.

That said, despite these gains, GMA3, which has experienced some behind the scenes issues as of late, remains the top-rated midday news show on broadcast TV.

Co-anchors Radford and Nguyen say that the success of the news program can be traced to them telling stories that become dinnertime conversations, while NBC News svp Janelle Rodriguez tells The Wrap there is a demand for news “in its fullest range” from an audience that also includes younger viewers in the key demo.

In addition to the day’s news, NBC News Daily features stories on finances, health, consumer, climate, parenting, and more.

NBC News Daily fills the void vacated by Days of Our Lives, which moved to the Peacock streaming service during the summer.