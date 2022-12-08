ABC News Launches ‘Internal Review’ Into Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Romance

ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor‘s Max Tani.

That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes’ relationship violates company policies. Menton’s review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton’s review focuses on morality language in Disney’s corporate handbook.

The network declined to comment.

ABC News president Kim Godwin recently removed Robach (who also co-anchors 20/20) and Holmes from the air after revelations about their romantic relationship surfaced late last month via The Daily Mail.