These NBC Anchors and Correspondents Are Coming to a Quibi Screen Near You

NBC News announced in July 2019 that it will be producing daily news programs (morning and evening) and two weekend shows for Quibi, the mobile-first content platform that’s set to launch April 6.

The network is now announcing who will be delivering the news to Quibi users. Anchors include Paul Gerke, Michelle Fisher and Valerie Castro.

Gerke is a veteran anchor and sports reporter who Arizonans will recognize from his time at KPNX, a NBC affiliate in Arizona. Gerke has also worked at stations in Alpena, Mich.; Boise, Idaho; and Tampa,.

Fisher joins NBC News from WBZ in Boston, bringing experience as an anchor, breaking news reporter, and entertainment journalist.

Castro comes to NBC News on Quibi after a stint at WCBS, here in New York. Prior stops include stations in Denver, and throughout the Southwest. Castro has covered everything from terrorist attacks and natural disasters to the human-interest stories.

Former Vice News Tonight on HBO correspondent Antonia Hylton is joining NBC News as a correspondent. She will continue to focus on covering social justice, politics, and civil rights. Hylton won an Emmy for her coverage of the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

NowThis News correspondent Dan Lieberman is also moving to NBC as a correspondent for Quibi. Lieberman will focus on how policy and politics affect life in America. In addition to NowThis, Lieberman he’s spent time at CNN, Fusion, ABC News, and The New York Times.

Anchors and correspondents will report into Madeleine Haeringer, the former Vice News on HBO executive producer who returned to NBC News late last year to manage NBC News on Quibi production, staffing, strategy and content.

This quintet of journalists will work on the four NBC News Quibi programs: Morning Report, Evening Report, Saturday Report and Sunday Report.

Morning Report: This fast-paced show gets viewers up to speed with the most important headlines from around the world and gives the context to go deeper on the stories that matter most.

Evening Report: A new kind of evening broadcast built on the vast resources of NBC News, featuring in-depth pieces and explainers on what matters and why — all before cocktail hour.

Saturday Report:Each Saturday, NBC News takes viewers up close to meet key characters driving a story that shapes our world.

Sunday Report: The pace of news can be overwhelming — Sunday Report slows it down: taking a detailed look at a single critical issue each week.

The four NBC News on Quibi shows will be produced by NBC News Studios. Back in January, NBC announced the launch of NBC News Studios, a unit that will produce premium documentaries, docuseries, select scripted programming, and content for emerging platforms.

Quibi programming will last 5-6 minutes. The ad-supported version of the service will reportedly cost $5 per month. The ad-free version will reportedly cost $8 per month.

