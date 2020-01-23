NBC Announces Launch of NBC News Studios, a New Unit to Produce Content for Peacock and Quibi

Nearly 2 weeks after announcing the March 2 shutdown of Peacock Productions, NBC News has announced the launch of NBC News Studios, a new unit that will produce premium documentaries, docuseries, select scripted programming, and content for emerging platforms.

The studio will produce content for NBC Universal’s new streaming service Peacock, and will house the network’s partnership for premium mobile content platform Quibi.

“We are very excited to launch NBC News Studios with such a constellation of major players who share our values of distinctive storytelling,” said Dateline ep Liz Cole, who has been named NBC News Studios president. “And we look forward to joining forces with others, now that we are officially open for business.”

NBC News Studios outside production partners so far include Focus Features and Blumhouse Television. NBC News Studios will collaborate with Focus to produce documentaries about the most pivotal people and events of our time. Each filmmaker-driven documentary will tell a story that informs, inspires or investigates our world.

Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios will partner to develop and produce original scripted programs based on the most compelling Dateline content. Blumhouse Television is the studio behind the critically acclaimed, award-winning series The Jinx, Sharp Objects, and The Loudest Voice, and documentary films How To Dance In Ohio, This is Home: A Refugee Story, and Bathtubs Over Broadway.

