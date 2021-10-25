MSNBC | Revolving Door

MSNBC Names Jonathan Lemire the New Host of Way Too Early

By A.J. Katz 

MSNBC has named Jonathan Lemire is the new host of Way Too Early, which airs weekdays at 5 a.m. ET on MSNBC.

In addition to taking on permanent hosting duties for the 5 a.m. hour, the MSNBC and NBC News political analyst is leaving the Associated Press after an eight-year run to join Politico as that outlet’s new White House bureau chief.

Lemire, a longtime Morning Joe contributor, had been hosting Way Too Early on a temporary basis after Kasie Hunt left the network back in July. Way Too Early originally debuted in 2009, hosted by Willie Geist, and aired through 2016. MSNBC’s 5 a.m. hour became known First Look (2017-September 2020), before the network decided to revive Way Too Early last fall with Hunt at the helm.

