Kasie Hunt Departing NBC News, MSNBC

NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent and host of MSNBC’s weekday 5 a.m. hour Way Too Early, Kasie Hunt announced on her program Friday that she is leaving the company, adding that she’ll share “more on my next adventure coming up in the next few weeks.”

Some personal news, as they say — thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers and everyone else who’s gotten up extra early to help make ⁦@WayTooEarly⁩ better. I loved doing this show. More soon! #WayTooEarly pic.twitter.com/k3ULeqRZJI — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 16, 2021

Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt launched on MSNBC last fall. She had been hosting Sunday night’s KasieDC from its launch in October 2017 up until that point.

In addition to fronting her own early-morning program, the D.C.-based Hunt was seemingly omnipresent across NBC News programming. As a political correspondent, Hunt appeared on Morning Joe for years, contributed to various other MSNBC shows, filed reports for NBC Nightly News and was a consistent presence on Meet the Press over her 8+ years at the network.

Hunt joined the NBC News DC bureau as an off-air reporter/producer back in January 2013, coming to the network from the AP, where she was a national political reporter.