Megyn Kelly Signs New, Multi-Year Agreement With SiriusXM

Former Fox News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly has signed a new, multi-year agreement with SiriusXM that will have her hosting The Megyn Kelly Show through the 2024 election season and beyond.

Kelly, who is celebrating her second anniversary with the streaming audio service, will continue to deliver commentary and conduct interviews on the SiriusXM Triumph channel 111 on weekdays from 12-2 p.m. ET, with the program available later on all major podcasting platforms.

“I’m thrilled to continue my relationship with the great people at SiriusXM who have been tremendously supportive of our show from the start,” said Kelly. “In an age where conversations are being stifled and news skewed to please the politics of only a small set of people, it is a privilege to work with a company that values free speech and open, respectful, elevated debate,” Kelly said in a statement.

To celebrate her contract extension, Kelly will host a special edition of her program with a long-form interview with former President Donald Trump on Thursday, September 14.

Kelly and the former president last interacted in 2016 when she interviewed the former president during a primetime special on the Fox broadcast network. This interview aired after the contentious Republican presidential debate, in which Trump did not like Kelly’s questions and repeatedly attacked her after the interview.

In a social media posting on X (formerly Twitter) Kelly stated, “It will be my first interview with a former president in seven years, and there is so much to get to. I’m really looking forward to this. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be spicy, and it’s going to be tough, but it’s going to be good, and hopefully, we are both going to be able to enjoy it.”