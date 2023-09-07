Fox News Expands Mark Levin’s Weekend Talk Show

A second cable news network announced today that one of its weekend hosts is getting an additional hour of airtime later this month.

Fox News will expand Mark Levin’s Life, Liberty & Levin to Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET in addition to its regular Sunday 8 p.m. ET timeslot. The new airing on Saturday evenings will take effect on September 16. We hear that the network’s existing Saturday 8 p.m. offering One Nation With Brian Kilmeade will likely continue in a new timeslot. More to come on that.

Fox News primetime chief Meade Cooper said in a statement, “Since joining the network in 2017, Mark has provided our audience with thought-provoking analysis on America’s core values and their impact on current events. We are looking forward to expanding his popular show to two nights a week.”

Advertisement

Levin added, “It’s an honor to join the other outstanding hosts on Saturday in bringing the most intelligent, informative and entertaining programming to the nation. Thank you to our loyal audience and Fox News.”

Life, Liberty & Levin is the top-rated primetime cable news program on Sundays, averaging 1.4 million viewers and 104,000 in the A25-54 demo.