Jen Psaki Joins MSNBC Primetime

MSNBC viewers will be getting a twice-weekly dose of Inside With Jen Psaki, starting this fall.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25 on MSNBC, the former White House Press Secretary and MSNBC host will expand her role with the network by hosting Inside with Jen Psaki on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

This means Rachel Maddow is getting a new lead-in.

In addition to her new Monday, 8 p.m. assignment, Psaki will continue to anchor her flagship program on Sundays at 12 p.m. ET and contribute a regular column for the network’s morning newsletter MSNBC Daily.

Inside with Jen Psaki was the most-watched cable news show in August in the aforementioned Sunday 12 p.m. ET time slot. In August, the show drew its largest monthly audience since launching in March of this year, averaging roughly 931,000 total viewers.

As the 2024 presidential race continues to take shape, Psaki—who joined MSNBC in October of last year—has contributed to MSNBC’s election and special coverage programming, bringing her knowledge of government and the campaign trail to the network’s primetime viewers during major breaking news and political events. Now, MSNBC viewers will get at least two guaranteed hours of Psaki per week through the election.

As for Chris Hayes, the longtime MSNBC host loses Mondays but will continue to host All In With Chris Hayes Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

The new schedule mirrors what MSNBC currently has set in the 9 p.m. ET hour — Maddow hosting Mondays and Alex Wagner hosting Tuesdays through Fridays.

All In moving to a four day per week format may not come as a shock to consistent MSNBC primetime viewers. For the past year, each Monday of All In has been led by a rotating group of hosts, including, but not limited to, Ali Velshi, Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohyeldin and the aforementioned Jen Psaki. Hayes is now off Mondays on a permanent basis as he focuses more on his upcoming book and live events tied to his ongoing podcast.