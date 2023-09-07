AC360, CBS Mornings and John Dickerson Celebrate Milestones

It’s anniversary week for a number of programs across the TV news spectrum. These anniversaries are of note because each offering comes from a different platform – cable, broadcast, and streaming.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on Friday. AC360 launched as a 7 p.m. ET show in 2003, transitioned to 10 p.m. ET in 2005 and finally landed in its current 8 p.m. ET slot in 2011. In honor of the show’s anniversary, the team at AC360 has been airing clips from old episodes throughout the week, according to the Reliable Sources newsletter.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CBS Mornings celebrated its 2nd anniversary in its current iteration. The show, which existed as CBS This Morning, relaunched in 2021 under the guidance of former CBS News head Neeraj Khemlani. He brought in a new executive producer, Shawna Thomas, to oversee the retransformation and added a new co-anchor, Nate Burleson, to join Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil at the round table. Thursday’s celebration was relatively low-key, as co-anchor Doukopli mentioned the anniversary as the program concluded its second hour. He also posted a picture on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Finally, CBS News Streaming Network’s CBS News Prime Time with Jon Dickerson celebrated its first anniversary this week. The streaming newscast’s anchor, Dickerson, took time towards the end of Wednesday’s episode to acknowledge the occasion and touched on all the important news events that occurred during the show’s first year. He ended his monologue by saying, “We are grateful for the opportunity every day to get you the information to help you make sense of our world. The value of your attention makes us want to deliver a report worthy of your expenditure.”