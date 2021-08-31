New home, new name, new logo, new theme music.

Beginning Sept. 7, CBS This Morning will be known as CBS Mornings, originating from its new studio in Times Square, it was announced Tuesday by CBS News and Stations president and co-head Neeraj Khemlani.

“All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself,” Khemlani said in a statement. “We’re adding a little bit of CBS Sunday Morning– every morning – on CBS Mornings.”

CBS Mornings will resemble CBS Sunday Morning in a variety of ways. That makes sense. After all, CBS Sunday Morning has been the dominant news program in its timeslot for two decades, and management hopes the Sunday Morning format will resonate with viewers on weekdays as it seeks to distinguish its broadcast from the ABC and NBC morning competition.

In addition to presenting breaking news of the day, co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and its newest member of the team, Nate Burleson will deliver “the kind of unforgettable feature stories that have made CBS Sunday Morning beloved for generations,” says CBS News. The networks adds that three morning broadcasts – CBS Mornings, CBS Saturday Morning and CBS Sunday Morning – will share a similar look and editorial breadth.

According to the network, like CBS This Morning, the 7 a.m. hour of CBS Mornings “builds on the strong foundation of news and smart conversation.” The 8 a.m. hour will feature “in-depth pieces, covering topics from news, sports, climate and technology to race, health, parenting and personal finance.”

While not a co-host, CBS This Morning correspondent Vlad Duthiers will remain a key member of the broadcast, hosting his regular What to Watch segment.

“The two hours the CBS Mornings team has every weekday is a gift. We get the chance to inform the audience with the most up-to-date information a person needs to start their day, as well as tell deeper stories that someone would want to watch at 7 a.m. or 7 p.m.,” CBS Mornings ep Shawna Thomas said in a statement. “CBS Mornings won’t shy away from complicated topics or uplifting moments. Come September, the energy of our new anchor team will bring all of this together to help viewers understand and engage with their world.”

CBS News’ Saturday morning program will now be known simply as CBS Saturday Morning. Co-hosts Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller begin broadcasting the program from the new Times Square studio on Sept. 18. The Saturday morning program will continue to offer two hours of reporting, breaking news and profiles of leading figures in culture and the arts.

“This is an exciting new chapter for CBS Saturday Morning. We are looking forward to taking the broadcast to the next level with a new, fresh look,” CBS Saturday Morning ep Brian Applegate said in a statement. “We’re going to keep giving the audience that unique mix of hard news and immersive feature reporting they’ve come to expect, along with our signature ‘Saturday Sessions’ music interviews and performances. Our broadcast will soar in the new, expansive space.”

Jane Pauley continues as anchor of CBS Sunday Morning, the most-watched Sunday morning news program for 20 years.