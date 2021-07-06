Megyn Kelly Launches Weekday Talk Radio Show on SiriusXM

Former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly has signed an agreement to host a new, live talk program on SiriusXM. The Megyn Kelly Show will air weekdays from 12-2 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111.

The program will broadcast live five days a week and will feature Kelly’s viewpoints on the day’s top stories, as well as listeners’ calls and Kelly’s interviews with top cultural and political newsmakers of the day.

As part of the exclusive deal, subscribers will also get access to a video version of the show. Subscribers to Kelly’s podcast will have the opportunity to listen to episodes of the daily SiriusXM show on a delay.

Beginning August 16, SiriusXM’s Triumph channel will air best-of shows from Kelly before the program’s live premiere on September 7.

“I’m thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SiriusXM’s massive audience,” Kelly said in a statement. “My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events. I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news.”

The Megyn Kelly Show represents the veteran media personality’s first daily program since 2018, when Megyn Kelly Today aired on NBC News in the network’s weekday 9 a.m. hour. Her NBC morning program was cancelled in late 2018 after back-and-forth about the use of blackface in Halloween costumes offended her colleagues and some viewers. Kelly left NBC in January 2019 with the remaining $25-30 million of a three-year, $69 million deal she signed with the company after having left Fox News in January 2017.