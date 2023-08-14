Longtime CBS News Executive Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Named CBS News President

CBS has announced another personnel move today that appears to be part of a broader restructuring. Longtime CBS News executive and the organization’s evp of newsgathering Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews has been named President of CBS News.

Ciprian-Matthews will report directly to Wendy McMahon, the newly appointed president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

Neeraj Khemlani left the organization over the weekend after two-plus years as president and co-head of CBS News.

Ciprian-Matthews, a 30-year veteran of CBS News will now have top editorial oversight for CBS News across all platforms. As president, she’ll oversee all CBS News programs, bureaus, global newsgathering, streaming and digital editorial, as well as standards and practices, special events, politics, elections and surveys, social, the race and culture unit and CBS News Radio.

“The history and DNA of this organization will inform our vision for the future,” Ciprian-Matthews said in a statement. “We are a community of journalists driven by a conviction to serve the public and pursue the truth, with intentional, impartial reporting and distinctive storytelling. It is a true privilege to make sure we continue our mission long into the future – with integrity in our reporting and a firm commitment to the values, the culture and the wonderful people of CBS News.”

McMahon added, “There is no one with a stronger background to continue CBS News’ great journalistic legacy than Ingrid. Ingrid’s editorial expertise, her depth of knowledge and sensitivity to the nuance of the subjects we cover around the globe, and her impeccable news judgment make her an incredible leader. She is unwavering in her commitment to our journalism and to the people and culture of CBS News. I’m so pleased that she has agreed to partner with me at this important time.”

Prior to leading global newsgathering beginning in late 2021, Ciprian-Matthews served as CBS News evp and Washington bureau chief beginning in July 2020 and previously served as an evp for CBS News and evp of strategic professional development, where she focused on recruiting and promoting on-air journalists.

Ciprian-Matthews held top leadership positions at CBS News, including svp of news administration (2015-2018) and vp of news (2011-2015), a role in which she coordinated all day-to-day news coverage. Before that, she served as CBS News’ foreign editor (2006-2011); senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News (2004-2006); and senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage (2000-2004). In 1998, she became the deputy bureau chief for the CBS News London bureau (1998-2000) and served as senior broadcast producer for CBS News’ morning broadcasts from 1994-1998. She joined CBS News in 1993 as a senior producer for live segments for the morning news.

Before joining CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau (1990-1993) and a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for CNN (1984-1990).

In 2016, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists presented Ciprian-Matthews with the Presidential Award of Impact. She earned a duPont Award in 2018 for CBS News’ coverage of the Newtown tragedy and a Murrow Award for Overall Excellence for CBS News.

With Ciprian-Matthews and McMahon now firmly in charge at CBS, each major national TV news organization now has a woman in charge. Rebecca Blumenstein is president of editorial at NBC News, Rashida Jones is president of MSNBC, Kim Godwin is president of ABC News, Suzanne Scott is CEO of Fox News Media, and Amy Entelis is one of a handful of interim chiefs at CNN.