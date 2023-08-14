CBS Local Stations Chief Wendy McMahon Elevated to CEO of CBS News and Stations

A busy 24 hours for the TV news business continues, as CBS names a new leader of its news, local stations and domestic syndication businesses.

Wendy McMahon, most recently the executive in charge of CBS’ local stations and digital operations, has been named president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, a newly-created role. She now expands her role to include exclusive oversight of all CBS News and Stations as well as leadership of CBS’ domestic syndication business.

The announcement was made today by CBS president and CEO George Cheeks, to whom McMahon reports.

In this newly created role and structure, McMahon will now lead all of CBS News’ broadcast and streaming operations, 27 local television stations in major U.S. markets, 14 local news streaming channels and CBS Media Ventures’ first-run syndication programming, as well as its content licensing to stations and the division’s national ad sales business.

The announcement comes in light of Neeraj Khemlani‘s exit from the organization, which was reported on Sunday. Khemlani, like McMahon, most recently held the president and co-head title at CBS News and Stations, and was the executive in charge of CBS’ national news division. He plans to begin a multiplatform first-look deal with CBS to develop content including documentaries, scripted series and books for Simon & Schuster.

Programming under McMahon’s expanded portfolio will span CBS News daily and weekly news broadcasts — such as 60 Minutes, Face the Nation, CBS Mornings, CBS Saturday Morning, CBS News Sunday Morning, 48 Hours and the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. On the syndicated programming front, McMahon will also oversee series like Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition and the Drew Barrymore Show. She’ll also oversee CBS Radio, CBS Newspath and CBS’ national and local streaming news services.

McMahon’s new purview will encompass all areas of oversight previously shared with Khemlani, and CBS Media Ventures president Steven LoCascio, as well as her continued leadership of CBS’ local businesses.

LoCascio, a 34-year veteran of CBS, announced Sunday his plans to retire at the end of his current contract.

McMahon joined CBS as president and co-head of CBS News & Stations on May 3, 2021 after having served as the president of ABC Owned and Operated Stations.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted to lead as venerated an organization as CBS News, and I’m inspired to continue to support the world’s greatest journalists at this critical moment for our profession. I’m also excited to work with the #1 team in first-run syndication at CBS Media Ventures,” McMahon said in a statement. “I am fortunate to have thousands of talented, dedicated colleagues across these teams to continue the top-notch journalism and productions our viewers expect from CBS.”