Norah O’Donnell, Tom Llamas Anchor Respective Evening Newscasts From Maui

National news organizations are sending many of their journalists to Hawaii to cover the aftermath of the horrific wildfire destroyed the Maui town of Lahaina last week. The fire killed more than 90 people in the region, and many more residents are missing.

The National Weather Service stated that Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the Hawaiian islands, is partly to blame for fanning the flames that knocked out power and grounded firefighting helicopters.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor the broadcast from Maui today, Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15 with the latest on the horrific impact of the wildfire.

Additionally, on Monday’s edition of CBS Mornings, co-host Tony Dokoupil spoke to Hawaii Governor Josh Green to discuss the conditions in Lahaina and the continued search for victims. Dokoupil also spoke to Oprah Winfrey, a part-time resident of the island, about her efforts to provide comfort and aid to survivors. CBS News correspondents Carter Evans and Jonathan Vigliotti also joined the morning broadcast. Evans spoke to Mick Fleetwood, drummer and co-founder of Fleetwood Mac about how the singer is supporting the Maui community.

NBC News’ Tom Llamas has been on the ground reporting in Maui since Friday. He anchored the NBC News Now evening newscast Top Story from the island on Friday, and will continue to do so Monday evening through Thursday. Llamas also anchored NBC Nightly News all weekend from Maui.

Whit Johnson anchored ABC World News Tonight Saturday from Maui.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir are fronting their respective newscasts from New York tonight.