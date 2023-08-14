NBC News Taps Gabe Gutierrez as Senior White House Correspondent

On Monday, NBC News announced that Gabe Gutierrez is taking on the role of senior White House correspondent, as the organization builds up its 2024 presidential election coverage team.

Gutierrez, most recently a New York-based national correspondent for NBC News, joins the network’s White House coverage team led by chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander and senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, who also happens to be the new White House Correspondents’ Association president.

Other members of the NBC News White House team are White House correspondents Mike Memoli, Monica Alba, Allie Raffa, and a team of producers and digital reporters, including senior White House reporter Peter Nicholas and White House reporter Katherine Doyle.

“As an NBC News National Correspondent based in New York, Gabe has been at the forefront of the biggest stories in recent memory, including the coronavirus pandemic, immigration issues at the southern border, the death of George Floyd, and the 2022 midterm elections,” Washington bureau chief and NBC News svp Ken Strickland told staff in a memo. “Internationally, Gabe has reported from Ukraine and this year’s deadly earthquakes in Turkey. Most recently, he has been traveling the country covering the Republican presidential field as it continues to take shape.”

Gutierrez will join the White House team early next month as Kristen Welker shifts from the White House team to undertake her new assignment as the next moderator of Meet the Press.

Gutierrez joined NBC News in March 2012 as a correspondent in the network’s Southeast bureau in Atlanta.