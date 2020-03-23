Liz Claman Becomes Third Fox Business Host to Quarantine

Liz Claman, who anchors The Claman Countdown on Fox Business Network, is now in quarantine at her home in New Jersey after two FBN colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

FBN’s Cheryl Casone is filling in for the next six broadcasts while Claman stays home.

“She is fine,” said Casone. “She is one of the finest, healthiest people I know. This is all out of an abundance of caution.”

Claman beamed into the 3 p.m. ET program from her Edgewater, N.J. home using a LiveU set up. Claman’s husband Jeff Kepnes also works in TV news as senior e.p. of specials for NBC News and MSNBC.

“I don’t want anybody to worry, especially my mom. This is the first time that she’s probably seeing that I’m under quarantine. I did’t want to alarm her,” Claman said on air today. “I have my own teleprompter here. You see the board there: ‘Hi, mom, I’m fine.’ There were a couple people who tested positive that had been in close contact with our team so out of the abundance of caution, we are all quarantined for the 14-day amount of time since we last saw these people. That actually puts me just about six days away from coming back on the air. So this way, we are able to do it and I have to just say, I miss you guys.”

There are a total of four Fox News Media staffers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

News of the first Fox Business staffer to test positive for COVID-19 broke on Friday. The staffer worked on Lou Dobbs‘ Fox Business show. Dobbs and the rest of his production team are in quarantine. Dobbs, like Claman, is symptom-free.

Charles Payne, who hosts a 2 p.m. show on Fox Business, elected to self-quarantine last week and is also symptom-free. He hosted his 2 p.m. show today from home.

In addition to Fox, multiple staffers at ABC, CBS and NBC News have all tested positive for the coronavirus. Most tragically, Larry Edgeworth, a longtime audio engineer at NBC News, and friend to many at that company, passed away last week after contracting the coronavirus.

